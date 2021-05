A Bengal tiger seen wandering around a neighborhood in Houston, Texas in the past week has been found safe and is now in an animal sanctuary, authorities said.“We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed,” Houston Police Department tweeted on Saturday.A short video clip was released by police of the tiger, named India. It showed police commander Ron Borza sitting next to the big cat and petting it. The clip also showed a woman feeding the tiger with a baby’s bottle. The cat...