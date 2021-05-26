newsbreak-logo
The 2020 Tony Awards Are Finally Happening, But on Paramount+ Instead of CBS

By Mollie Cahillane
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS is ready to dodge the declining ratings bullet when it comes to awards shows during the pandemic. The 2020 Tony Awards are finally set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m., but the ceremony honoring the best of the the 2019-2020 Broadway season will stream exclusively on Paramount+ instead of CBS, its longtime home.

CBS' SEAL Team and Clarice are poised to move to Paramount+

The two bubble dramas are expected to land on the ViacomCBS streaming service as part of deals that are still being finalized. Deadline reports that, under the plan, SEAL Team would return on CBS for Season 5 this fall. After airing a few episodes on CBS (likely four), SEAL Team would then migrate to Paramount+. Clarice, meanwhile, is set to become a Paramount+-only series after launching in February. "Already seen with the moves of A.P. Bio from NBC to Peacock, Search Party from TBS to HBO Max and Younger from TV land to Paramount+, broadcast/basic cable series, owned or co-owned by the net’s parent company, are being able to extend their runs by moving to a sibling streamer," reports Deadline's Peter White. "SEAL Team and Clarice may not be the only examples this year, with NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist eying a move to Peacock, ABC’s (canceled) For Life to Hulu. For CBS, it came down to shelf space, as the network already has picked up three new franchise dramas for next season, offshoots from CSI, NCIS and FBI, in addition to medical drama Good Sam."
Primetimer

Evil moving from CBS to Paramount+

The supernatural drama starring Mike Colter and Katja Herbers is expected to be one of three series on the move from CBS to Paramount+, along with SEAL Team and Clarice. Evil would be Robert and Michelle King's second series on Paramount+, after The Good Fight. According to Variety's Kate Aurthur, "as the months have ticked by, Evil fans — and they are a passionate group — have fretted about the show’s lack of a premiere date, which was expected to be in the spring — and the timing of when Evil Season 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus is still being worked out, sources say. The ratings for Evil were strong enough on CBS to merit an early renewal a month after it premiered in Sept. 2019, but when the whole show dropped on Netflix in October 2020, it became a viral, buzzy hit." Evil's last episode, its Season 1 finale, aired in January 2020.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Evil,' 'SEAL Team' Officially Leaving CBS for Paramount Plus

With the move, “SEAL Team” has officially been renewed for a fifth season. “Evil” was renewed for Season 2 in September 2019 but has yet to air. 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Casts 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Alum Noah Mills (EXCLUSIVE) Variety reported on “SEAL Team” making the move to Paramount Plus last...
EntertainmentHouston Chronicle

At last, the Tonys set the date: The theater awards will be handed out Sept. 26 on CBS

NEW YORK - Broadway buffs can sleep tonight with thoughts of Tonys dancing in their heads. The awards show has an air date - at last. Sunday, Sept. 26, is the day for what has to be the most torturously cliffhanger Tonys in the accolades' 74-year run. Never mind that the awards are for a short list of 18 shows in the truncated 2019-20 season - wait, when was that again? And some of the nominated productions feel so distant that their titles barely register: "Sea Wall/A Life"? "The Sound Inside"? "Grand Horizons?"
Entertainmentwestplainsdailyquill.net

The long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date — Sept. 26

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
NFLonstageblog.com

It's time for the Tony Awards and CBS to part ways

Yesterday, it was announced that the Tony Awards would finally be presented before the beginning of 2022. On September 26th, the three major show awards(Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play) would be announced during a special concert airing on CBS at 9 pm. However, the bulk of the awards would be handed out, in some fashion, on the network’s streaming service Paramount+. This will be the first time in decades that the entire awards ceremony won’t be aired in one single broadcast.
MoviesBenzinga

A Streaming First: Paramount+ To Present Broadway's Tony Awards

Entertainment history will be made on Sept. 26 when the Tony Awards ceremony mostly bypasses a television broadcast and airs on the Paramount+ streaming service. What Happened: The Tony Awards ceremony will focus on the Broadway productions of the truncated 2019-2020 season; the nominations were announced last October. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the ceremony while New York’s celebrated theaters were shut down during the health crisis.
Entertainmentprimetimer.com

The Tonys will be a streaming-only ceremony on Paramount+ this year, followed by a two-hour CBS broadcast celebration of Broadway’s return

The long-awaited, pandemic-postponed 74th Annual Tony Awards will air as a two-hour streaming-only awards show on Sept. 26. The broadcast portion of the four-hour Broadway themed evening will include the live presentation of only three Tony Awards: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. But the other winners will be celebrated throughout the CBS broadcast.
Moviest2conline.com

The Tony’s Are Finally Being Awarded as They Piggyback Onto Broadway’s Back Special

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, was already scheduled as a live concert event featuring performances from the three Best Musical Contenders, as well as Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners. The broadcast airs Sunday, September 26 from 9-11 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+, and the CBS app. Presenters will hand out Best Revival of a Play, Best Play, and Best Musical.
Celebritiesdanielpluslauren.com

The Tony Awards returning post #COVID19 September 26 on @CBS @paramountplus ~ @TheTonyAwards #TonyAwards #broadway

This just in, The Tony Awards surprised us on Twitter today announcing the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place this Fall on Sunday, September 26, 2021, which will be a live multi-platform event on both CBS on TV, and streaming live on Paramount Plus, which after the broadcast, will feature an additional live one hour event called “Broadway’s Back” that celebrates Broadway’s best, and the bright future of Broadway returning following the COVID19 pandemic.
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Tony Awards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Tony Awards which honor achievements on Broadway. September 26, 2021 – The 74th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled to take place. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. June 9, 2019 – The 73rd Annual...
Performing ArtsTicket News

Tony Awards Announce September 26 Event, Concert

With Broadway scheduled for its return to the stage in September, the Tony Awards are following suit. The Broadway League announced that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which celebrate the performances of the COVID-halted 2019-2020 Broadway season, will take place on September 26 at 7 p.m. on Paramount+. Immediately following...
EntertainmentColumbian

Tony Awards to return Sept. 26

NEW YORK — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater world. Producers of the telecast announced Wednesday that the Tonys will be held Sept. 26 and will air on CBS as...
MusicDeadline

Tony Awards Sets Date To Stream On Paramount+ Followed By Two-Hour Concert Event On CBS

The long-awaited, pandemic-postponed 74th Annual Tony Awards will be a two-hour, streaming-only ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 26, available on ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ platform and followed immediately by a special two-hour CBS broadcast celebration of Broadway’s return. The broadcast portion of the four-hour Broadway themed evening will include the live presentation of...