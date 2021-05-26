Cancel
Alabama State

Live updates: Alabama baseball faces No. 2 seed Tennessee at the SEC Tournament

Tuscaloosa News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama baseball is set to take on No. 2 seed Tennessee in the second round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. CT at the Hoover Met. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Alabama (29-22) lost the regular season series against Tennessee (42-14) with one loss...

www.tuscaloosanews.com
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Tennessee State
Hoover, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
Baseball
Sports
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Hoover, ALPosted by
247Sports

SEC Baseball Tournament scenarios

The SEC baseball tournament road for the South Carolina baseball team is starting to become clear. The Gamecocks (31-18, 15-12) rarely perform well in Hoover, Ala. but this year may be a bit more important than most as the team looks to secure a host site for the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
collegeandmagnolia.com

Mid-Week Review: Auburn vs Samford (Hoover Met)

WED: 6-1 L Ever gone to the ballpark and absolutely nothing works that day? The offense just didn’t travel on Wednesday, which isn’t shocking. The Hoover Met is massive and if you have been somewhat reliant on the bomb like Auburn has this season, it is a bit tougher to get runs on the board. The other thing to that is that the Samford pitching staff was really good, striking out 13 while giving up matching 3 free passes and 3 hits and not allowing the run until the 8th inning with a 6 nothing lead. On the other side, the Auburn defense was really good as always and, while the Auburn pitching staff struck out nine and all in all wasn’t that bad, they walked eight Bulldogs, three of which came around to score and a fourth scored who was hit by a pitch. It’s complete ifs and buts, but if you take those off it’s a 2-1 game again. However, there wasn’t enough offense for the Tigers and that happens sometimes. So, you flush it and get ready for the weekend. In the grand scheme of things, Auburn’s season is six games to try and make it back to the Met. With Auburn’s record, the NCAA tournament is a pipe dream without winning the SEC Tournament which…yeah.
wtvy.com

Tickets almost sold out for SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets to the 2021 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament, which will operate at a reduced capacity due to the COVID pandemic, are now available for purchase. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets quickly, this event will sell out due to limited capacity. “There’s such a high...
Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Alabama StateYellowhammer News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill into law legalizing medical marijuana

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday officially signed into law SB 46, which legalizes the permitted medicinal use of cannabis in the state of Alabama. The bill establishes the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee and manage a comprehensive regulatory system related to medical marijuana in the Yellowhammer State; the cultivation, processing, transporting, testing and dispensing of medical cannabis would be licensed and regulated. Patients with a listed qualifying medical condition could be granted a valid medical cannabis card for the medical use of marijuana.
aunetwork.com

Auburn falls to Samford in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. – Auburn fell to Samford, 6-1, Wednesday night at Hoover Met Stadium. The Tigers (20-24) managed one hit in the first seven innings and ended the game with three hits in the contest. Kason Howell accounted for the scoring with a solo home run in the eighth. “The...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
247Sports

Auburn baseball LIVE: Tuesday night vs. Samford

Coming off a walk-off win over the LSU Tigers last weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers return to action on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. when they take on the Samford Bulldogs at the Hoover Met. Auburn will send freshman RHP Jack Sokol (1-0, 0.00) to the mound in the start while the Bulldogs will counter with senior LHP Hamp Skinner (3-1, 6.14).
Scottsboro, ALjcsentinel.com

Scottsboro’s Sanders finishes 10th in heptathlon

Scottsboro freshman track and field athlete turned in a strong finish in the AHSAA Heptathlon. Caroline Sanders totaled 3,647 points and finished 10th among the 44 athletes that competed in the two-day event at Hoover High School on Monday and Tuesday. The heptathlon included seven different track and field events....