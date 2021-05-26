Galesburg Police Seek Assistance to Locate Wanted Persons

Around 11:15 pm on Sunday, May 9th, Galesburg police responded to the 1500 block of Grand Avenue for reports of an accident involving a vehicle striking a utility pole. The damage was observed by an off-duty officer who said the driver departed on foot abandoning the vehicle. The driver initially attempted to just drive off. 27-year old Dakota Smith of Galesburg, the driver, was located by officers and brought back to the scene. Smith had a bloody face, stumbled as he walked, and smelled strongly of alcohol. Smith continually attempted to intimidate officers and refuse commands. Inside the vehicle, officers located a loaded, 9mm firearm, and two glass jars containing 5 grams of cannabis. It was discovered the firearm was reported stolen. Smith refused to perform a field sobriety test or provide a breath sample and was ultimately charged with DUI, Resisting a Peace Officer, Threaten a Public Official, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Failure to Report an Accident.