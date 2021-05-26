Galesburg Police Seek Assistance to Locate Wanted Persons

Tuesday, May 11th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center for a male subject that was attempting to climb on top of the OSF Life Flight Helicopter. According to police reports, 33-year old Deangello Beasley of Galesburg was picked up earlier in the morning by GHAS paramedics after complaining of not feeling well. Beasley told paramedics he is bipolar and schizophrenic and hasn’t taken his medication in several days. Due to a lack of beds, Beasley and paramedics were sitting in the OSF waiting room. Out of nowhere, Beasley got up and walked outside to the helipad where the Life Flight Helicopter was sitting and began attempting to climb on top of it. Paramedics and ER staff pulled Beasley off the helicopter and called GPD for assistance. Police arrived to detain Beasley – using a taser on him at one point with no effect. Beasley was placed into handcuffs and brought back into the hospital on a stretcher. Police noted that at no point did Beasley threaten or attempt to harm anyone. The helicopter’s pilot said a navigation antenna was broken off the helicopter and it’d be out of service until it was repaired. Beasley is facing a Class 4 Felony of Criminal Damage to Property over $500 and Disorderly Conduct.