Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Police Seek Assistance to Locate Wanted Persons

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galesburg Police Department would like the assistance of our community in locating the following persons wanted on warrants:. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Galesburg, IL
City
Bushnell, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dui#Agg#Keyword#Community#Dui#Il Fta Meth Delivery#Il Fta Agg Dui Lic#Galesburg Crime Stoppers#Fta#Warrants#Kreps#Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WQAD

Galesburg man arrested after climbing and damaging OSF helicopter

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man is facing charges after reportedly attempting to climb a parked helicopter, breaking an antenna in the process. According to the Galesburg Police Department, on Tuesday, May 14 at about 10:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to OSF St. Mary's Medical Center after receiving a report of a patient causing a disturbance.
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

Here are 5 Illinois restaurants worth the drive outside the Tri-County area

With the coronavirus pandemic subsiding and indoor COVID-19 restrictions loosening, it might be time to get out of the house to eat again. Far out of the house, perhaps. Nick in the Morning is an unabashed fan of Saturday or Sunday drives into the country. Perhaps to get some fresh air. Perhaps to visit friends in other communities. Or perhaps for no particular reason, other than wanderlust.
Knox County, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

ICU beds still mostly filled in Knox County

GALESBURG — COVID-19 cases hit a high point in much of the country in November and December, leading to a wave of hospitalizations and deaths downstate. In Knox County, COVID-19 numbers have not returned to the weekly record highs from that period, but according to a state warning list, hospitalizations remain high.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg mother charged after three young children found in the middle of busy intersection.

Galesburg Police early afternoon on Tuesday, May 11th, responded to Steele School on West Main Street for a well-being check after reports came in of three female juveniles were seen in the intersection of Main and McClure Streets. The three females were aged 2, 4, and 5 years old. They were not wearing shoes and were still in their pajamas. A custodian saw the children and brought them inside the school. Police made contact with the girls’ mother: 40-year old Jamie Howard who told GPD she was asleep and the girls were being watched by their father, but must have followed him out the door when he left for work. According to police reports, officers informed Howard this was the second incident involving her children being unsupervised in three days. Howard was charged with Endangering the Life of a Child and the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted to hold an investigation.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing charges for damaging OSF Life Flight Helicopter.

Tuesday, May 11th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center for a male subject that was attempting to climb on top of the OSF Life Flight Helicopter. According to police reports, 33-year old Deangello Beasley of Galesburg was picked up earlier in the morning by GHAS paramedics after complaining of not feeling well. Beasley told paramedics he is bipolar and schizophrenic and hasn’t taken his medication in several days. Due to a lack of beds, Beasley and paramedics were sitting in the OSF waiting room. Out of nowhere, Beasley got up and walked outside to the helipad where the Life Flight Helicopter was sitting and began attempting to climb on top of it. Paramedics and ER staff pulled Beasley off the helicopter and called GPD for assistance. Police arrived to detain Beasley – using a taser on him at one point with no effect. Beasley was placed into handcuffs and brought back into the hospital on a stretcher. Police noted that at no point did Beasley threaten or attempt to harm anyone. The helicopter’s pilot said a navigation antenna was broken off the helicopter and it’d be out of service until it was repaired. Beasley is facing a Class 4 Felony of Criminal Damage to Property over $500 and Disorderly Conduct.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Domestic charge dropped; Hillery's meth possession case moves forward

GALESBURG — The first court date for a Galesburg city council member on a methamphetamine possession charge has been scheduled. Lindsay M. Hillery, 42, Day Street, who has represented Ward 3 since 2019, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 14 at the Knox County Courthouse. The charge, possession...
Galesburg, IL977wmoi.com

Galesburg Police Searching for Missing Teenager

Police in Galesburg are asking for help in finding a missing 15 year old. Officer say Fayth English is listed as a runaway, but they believe she may be being held against her will. She’s been missing since February. Please contact the Galesburg Police Department with any information. 309-343-9151. ***Report...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Owner: Liquor store burglary an inside job

GALESBURG — Nearly $3,000 in cash was reportedly stolen in a burglary at a Galesburg liquor store Wednesday morning. Officers responded to Grand Liquor, 1280 Grand Ave., at 9:13 a.m. in response to a burglary alarm. The building was found to be empty upon arrival with the front door unlocked, and the owner of the business and an employee soon arrived.
Galesburg, ILThe State Journal

69-year-old Galesburg woman indicted in cattle Ponzi scheme

GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was indicted this week on federal fraud charges for her role in a cattle Ponzi scheme that generated $650 million from investors. The indictment against Reva J. Stachniw, 69, of Galesburg and co-conspirator Ron Throgmartin, 57, of Buford, Georgia, was unsealed Tuesday in Colorado, according to the Department of Justice.
Knoxville, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville PD: Be Aware of Driveway Repair Scams.

The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating a subject accused of bilking elderly residents out of money for phony repair work. On Monday, May 3rd, a male subject who identified himself as Jeremy T. Johnson claimed he worked for Johnson Blacktopping and talked elderly residents into letting him reseal cracks in a driveway. He told homeowners it would cost $500. He then resealed a blacktop driveway without the owner’s consent and went on to charge the residents $3,300. The subject then went on to talk the residents into letting him trim a tree and charged them an additional $3,500. The tree limb belonged to a neighbor – according to Knoxville Police. The tall, white male subject is described as balding with a dark tan and is accompanied by another white male. Knoxville Police provided a photo of one of the individuals. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Galesburg Public Safety Building at (309) 343-9151.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Churchill closes as six cases reported, 43 quarantined

GALESBURG — Galesburg District 205 announced Friday that Churchill Junior High is moving to remote learning for one week beginning May 17 due to COVID-19. District officials said the decision was made in consultation with the Knox County Health Department. The school closure is only for Churchill at this time.
Galesburg City Township, ILStar Courier

Galesburg City Council member arrested on meth possession charge Friday

GALESBURG — A Galesburg City Council member was arrested twice over the weekend, including a meth possession charge. Lindsay M. Hillery, 42, who has served as Third Ward City Council member since 2019, was stopped by Galesburg police at about 1:03 a.m. Friday after allegedly failing to use a turn signal at the intersections of Harding and South streets and South and South Henderson streets. Officers discovered she had a warrant for failure to appear in court stemming from a 2019 DUI charge.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Serious charges for a Galesburg man after crashing truck.

Around 11:15 pm on Sunday, May 9th, Galesburg police responded to the 1500 block of Grand Avenue for reports of an accident involving a vehicle striking a utility pole. The damage was observed by an off-duty officer who said the driver departed on foot abandoning the vehicle. The driver initially attempted to just drive off. 27-year old Dakota Smith of Galesburg, the driver, was located by officers and brought back to the scene. Smith had a bloody face, stumbled as he walked, and smelled strongly of alcohol. Smith continually attempted to intimidate officers and refuse commands. Inside the vehicle, officers located a loaded, 9mm firearm, and two glass jars containing 5 grams of cannabis. It was discovered the firearm was reported stolen. Smith refused to perform a field sobriety test or provide a breath sample and was ultimately charged with DUI, Resisting a Peace Officer, Threaten a Public Official, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Failure to Report an Accident.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg woman charged with theft of over $10,000

GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from a man. A Galesburg man told officers on Tuesday afternoon that over $20,000 had disappeared from his bank account, and that the suspect, Amber M. Williams, 34, Iowa Court, had taken $13,432 from his account using Cash App.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Pregnant Person.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Henderson Street for reports of a domestic disturbance. Police arrived and met with 27-year old David Mays who initially refused to identify himself until he was handcuffed and placed in a squad car. The female subject was sitting on the curb across the street having body convulsions – according to police reports. Witnesses told police they saw Mays punch the female subject, slam her head against the house, then drag her down the street by her hair. The female subject was five months pregnant with Mays’ child. She was transported to Cottage Hospital by GHAS for medical treatment. Mays was charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery to a Pregnant Person, Criminal Damage to property (for breaking the female’s cell phone), and Obstruction.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Bar fight leads to the arrest of Galesburg man and City Alderwoman.

Around 6:15pm last night, May 9th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to The Store bar at 497 East Berrien Street for a fight in progress. In the parking lot, GPD made contact with 35-year old Matthew Smith who was sitting in a vehicle and told police nothing had happened and refused to step out of the vehicle. Witnesses told police that Smith had gotten into a physical altercation with his girlfriend: City of Galesburg Third Ward Alderwoman, 42-year old Lindsay Hillery. According to police reports, Smith attacked Hillery after she referred to him as “Lil Mario.” The two got into a physical fight on the floor of The Store and proceeded to throw drinks at one another after being separated. Smith continued to resist police commands, was pepper-sprayed at one point and shoved an officer while being detained. After being restrained, Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail where while doing a search, jail staff discovered a baggie containing 5.5 grams of a white powdery substance that did not field test positive for methamphetamine or cocaine. The substance was sent to a lab for further testing. Smith was charged with Domestic Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hillery was charged with Domestic Battery.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg man arrested for trying to steal a church's lawnmower

GALESBURG — Galesburg man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly being caught stealing a riding lawn mower from a church. Police were called to the Church of Christ, 955 Lawrence Ave., at 1:32 a.m. for a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, 40, West South Street,...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Two bullets shot into Cedar Street home in Galesburg; no one injured

GALESBURG — A Galesburg home was struck by gunfire early Thursday, according to Galesburg police. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Cedar Street at 12:37 a.m. for a call of shots fired, and while responding to the scene, officers heard two more gunshots coming from a different location.