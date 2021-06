Shots fired! What happened on Friday has sparked a lot of reaction as well as controversy. By now everyone is aware of the press conference Fiorentina hosted, which turned into a war of words between Rocco Commisso and many of the journalists online. Watching it live at 6:00am in the states I felt confused and at times, mortified. I saw Rocco attack legendary Florentine journalists Mario Tenerani and Luca Calamai, both of which have always been pro-Rocco and everything he does. Rocco got increasingly angry with Sandro Bennucci, President of Assostampa Toscana Ndr, at one point cutting him off completely. I felt a sense of shock as I messaged back and forth with several journalist friends who were on that call.