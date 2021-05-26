DC Heroes and Villains Get Dressed Up for Dia de los Muertos and Funkoween

My Hero Academia manga chapter 312 serves as the full-fledged debut of a powerful new villain named Lady Nagant. She's a former hero who became disillusioned with the pro hero code and killed one of her fellow heroes as a result; Nagant was left to rot away in the supermax Tartarus prison until she was sprung by All For One's jailbreak. All For One specifically wanted Lady Nagant and her unrivaled abilities as a sniper for one specific job: hunting down and capturing Izuku Midoriya. So far, My Hero Academia fans are loving Lady Nagant, but some fans suspect that she is also the series' ode to DC's Harley Quinn!