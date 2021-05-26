Cancel
Premier League

Antonio Conte to leave Inter Milan; Tottenham next?

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte has left Inter Milan by mutual consent and the Italian coach is a heavy favorite to take charge of Tottenham. Conte, 51, won the Serie A title at Inter and has transformed them from top four hopeful to a powerhouse during his two seasons in charge of the Nerrazzurri.

soccer.nbcsports.com
