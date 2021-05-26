Did My Hero Academia Just Pay Homage to One Piece?

My Hero Academia is far different with the events that are taking place in the pages of its manga than in the episodes of its anime at present, with the former taking a far different turn while also taking the opportunity to re-introduce the big villain of the Shonen series' fourth season, Overhaul. Though Overhaul has fallen from grace severely since we last saw him in the anime, that doesn't mean that he won't have a significant role to play in the future of the series as Midoriya is now having to worry about a powerful new villain.