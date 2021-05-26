Cancel
Did My Hero Academia Just Pay Homage to One Piece?

By Evan Valentine
Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia and One Piece are two of the biggest Shonen franchises in the world today, with both Kohei Horikoshi and Eiichiro Oda crafting insanely large worlds of heroes and villains that have resonated among anime fans throughout the years, and it seems as if the former has paid homage to the Straw Hat Pirates in its latest chapter. With both series apparently marching toward their respective finales, with the adventures of Midoriya in its "End Game" and the journey of the Straw Hats coming to a close within the "next five years", the impact of these anime series cannot be overstated.

Eiichiro Oda
Kohei Horikoshi
