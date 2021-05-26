Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Trego County in west central Kansas Northwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trego Center, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wakeeney around 1255 PM CDT. Ogallah around 100 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov