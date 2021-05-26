Cancel
Lewis County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 143 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Whetstone Gulf State Park to near Boonville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Turin, Talcottville and Brantingham. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Lewis County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lewis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Jefferson County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation, especially inland from Lake Ontario and in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Lewis County, NYwwnytv.com

Don’t worry this weather isn’t going anywhere

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down to the lower 40s for most locations with some in Lewis County getting into the upper 30s. Some patch frost is possible in Lewis County where the temperatures drop into the 30s, and because of this the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory until 8 AM Sunday for all of Lewis County.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Southern Erie; Wayne; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will result in frost formation, especially inland from the Great Lakes and in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...All of western and north central New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.