Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 143 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Whetstone Gulf State Park to near Boonville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Turin, Talcottville and Brantingham. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH