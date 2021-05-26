Star Wars Pinball VR (Oculus Rift S)
Thank you Zen Studios for sending us a review code!. I have reviewed and enjoyed many pinball games from Zen Studios. I especially liked the VR treatment of the Pinball FX2 tables. There are eight tables in the Star Wars Pinball VR collection and I have reviewed the pinball FX2 versions of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The other tables featured are The Mandalorian, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Rebels, Masters of the Force, and Classic Collectibles.www.christcenteredgamer.com