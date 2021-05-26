Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Star Wars Pinball VR (Oculus Rift S)

By Cheryl Gress
christcenteredgamer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you Zen Studios for sending us a review code!. I have reviewed and enjoyed many pinball games from Zen Studios. I especially liked the VR treatment of the Pinball FX2 tables. There are eight tables in the Star Wars Pinball VR collection and I have reviewed the pinball FX2 versions of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The other tables featured are The Mandalorian, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Rebels, Masters of the Force, and Classic Collectibles.

www.christcenteredgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Rift S#Oculus Vr#Star Wars Pinball#Oculus Quest#Star Wars Games#Htc Vive#Zen Studios Release#E10#Classic Collectibles#Xbox#Cultural Moral Ethical#Force#Valve Index#Pinball Vr#Oculus Users#Rift Genre#Pinball Games#Pinball Specific Lines#Star Wars Rebels#Vive Index Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Best Oculus Quest Games And Apps To Sideload Via SideQuest (Summer 2021)

So you’ve just got a brand new Oculus Quest, congratulations! But what are the best Oculus Quest apps to sideload?. The official Quest Store is filled with plenty of excellent games and apps (top 25 list here) but there’s also an expansive library of experimental content available by sideloading and through App Lab (you can read our list of the best App Lab content here).
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Sniper Elite VR – Release Date Trailer | PSVR, Steam VR, Oculus

Rebellion posted a new trailer for their upcoming Sniper Elite VR which launches on July 8th 2021. The game comes to most VR platforms which is great news for all concerned. Southern Italy, 1943. Fascist forces occupy your homeland. Using stealth, authentic weaponry, and your skilled marksmanship as an elite sniper, fight for the Italian Resistance in this exhilarating first-person shooter.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Sniper Elite VR dated for July release on PS VR, PC VR and Oculus VR

UK developer Rebellion has announced that virtual reality spin-off Sniper Elite VR will launch on VR platforms including PlayStation VR, Steam VR and Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift next month. First revealed back in September of last year, this VR-specific entry in the shooter series sees you step into the...
Video Gamesava360.com

Resident Evil 4 VR announced for Oculus Quest 2 as a first-person remake

On Thursday, Capcom announced that its megaton horror series Resident Evil will soon return to virtual reality. But instead of adding a VR mode to the upcoming Resident Evil VIII: Village, slated to launch next month, the game-maker threw horror fans a curveball. The project, as it turns out, is Resident Evil 4 VR, a wildly revised port of the 2005 classic, and it appears to be an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Rift Racoon (Xbox One) Review with stream

Rift Racoon is a precision platformer about a raccoon that can teleport through traps and hazards but can also get hilariously stuck inside walls. While not as challenging as some other platformers in the “I hate you” genre, it still carries a high challenge with some light puzzle solving. With...
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Upcoming Oculus Quest and Quest 2 games: VR experiences to watch out for

Looking for an excuse to buy an Oculus Quest 2? Or just wondering what games will be available to play? Then you've come to the right place. squirrel_widget_2679961There. Ubisoft has already dabbled in a few VR games in recent times, with Star Trek Bridge Crew being another solid favourite of ours. Now the company is planning on bringing two of its biggest franchises to VR as well. Both Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell are getting the VR treatment at some point soon.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Oculus Quest 3 could be cheaper than earlier VR headsets

Oculus Quest 3 headset might be even cheaper than we imagine when it launches according to new statements from Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Oculus parent company Facebook. And it’s all thanks to a trick that traditional game consoles have been using for years. During an Instagram Live AMA, Zuckerberg...
Video GamesEngadget

Now Oculus owns the best VR battle royale game

It's tough to imagine how much more the battle royale genre can expand, but with so many popular games already, it's inevitable that new platforms like virtual reality will need their own spin on it. Population: One has managed to arrive as a breakout VR hit with its 24-person games and Fortnite-like gameplay, and now Facebook's Oculus arm has acquired its developer, Bigbox VR.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is Now Available for Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced. Now that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, owners of the game on Xbox One or PS4 will get a free upgrade to the next-gen version.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 Adds PS4 and PS5 Versions

Axiom Verge 2 adds PS4 and PS5 versions alongside the previously confirmed PC version, developer Thomas Happ Games has announced. Here’s a rundown on the game, via Thomas Happ Games:. Axiom Verge 2 is a 2D “metroidvania” action-adventure. Though a sequel to Axiom Verge, is a completely new game: new...
Video Gamestribunalcommunity.com

Facebook Just Acquired Fortnite’s Equivalent in the VR Gaming Genre

Facebook acquired another popular virtual reality game developer and announced on Friday that BigBox VR, creator of the battle royale VR game Population: One, will join Oculus Studios. “POP: ONE just entered the virtual reality scene nine months ago and has been rated as one of the best performing games...
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

The free next-gen upgrade for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now

The next-gen upgrade of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has dropped today on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. First cropping up on the PlayStation Store, Respawn Entertainment has announced via Twitter that their Star Wars has received some next-gen sparkle. Announced earlier this year, the upgrade comes with a...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Death's Door gameplay video showcases 'tight 2D pixel-art action'

Announced by Devolver Digital in March, Death's Door is easily one of the most intriguing videogame concepts I've run into in a long time: It's about a crow with a sword who harvests the souls of the dead. It's actually a fairly dull, routine job most of the time, but every now and then someone swipes a soul, and that's when things get interesting.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

The VR Drop: Drumming to a Multiplayer Cosmic Beat

If you’re a PC VR owner then your next week will likely be filled with playing demos from the Steam Next Fest. For everyone else, including Oculus Quest and PlayStation VR owners, here are a selection of virtual reality (VR) titles arriving over the next seven days. Nanoscape VR –...