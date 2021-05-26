Bugatti begins testing the most expensive new car ever sold

BMWs as we know it are set to change sooner than later. It seems that most automakers have their eyes set on 2030 as their transition point to full electrification, or at least very close to it. Which means the front-engine, rear-wheel drive cars that we know and love are likely to be gone by then, leaving the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe as one of the last of the old guard. Naturally, fans are excited by its continued existence to this point and will likely celebrate it when it finally hits the road. Thankfully, it seems as there will be good reason for celebration because BMW has released some initial specs and details about the upcoming 2er and it sounds promising.