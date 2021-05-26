newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Bugatti begins testing the most expensive new car ever sold

By Ronan Glon
Autoblog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBugatti has started testing the La Voiture Noire, a stunning one-off unveiled at the 2019 edition of the Geneva auto show. The coupe will be street-legal, so it needs to go through the same tests as a regular-production model. Photos posted on social media show what looks like a La...

www.autoblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bugatti Centodieci#Performance Car#Bugatti Divo#New Cars#Project Cars#Track Cars#High Performance Cars#The La Voiture Noire#Chiron#W16#Sc Atlantic#Auto#Design#Centodieci Deliveries#Torque#Fine Tuning#Geneva#Gallons#Few Off Projects#Evaluations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

The $9.7 Million Bugatti Centodieci Visits The Nürburgring

Right on schedule, Bugatti’s homage to the EB110, the Centodieci, has been caught on-track testing. Limited to just ten units, the Centodieci uses the same 8.0-liter W16 as the rest of the Chiron lineup but squeezes more power out of it. Rated at 1,578 hp (1,176 kW / 1,600 PS), it’s 99 horses (74 kW / 100 PS) more powerful than a standard Chiron.
Carsplasticstoday.com

This Breathtaking Bugatti Hypercar Reveals its 3D Printed Secrets

With its multi-million dollar technical showpiece cars, Bugatti is uniquely positioned to pioneer technologies that are cost-prohibitive for regular carmakers. One such example is the use of 3D printing to fabricate fantastically light and strong components that probably each cost as much as an ordinary Honda Civic. Researcher Henrik Hoppe...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Brabus 800 is a race-ready track toy masquerading as an E-Class luxury sedan

German high-performance tuning specialist Brabus has unleashed its newest 800 model based on the facelifted 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S sedan. Brabus recently unveiled the 500, a seventh-gen Mercedes S-Class with a 500-horsepower inline-six engine. And now, it’s the E-Class’s turn to take the spotlight, and it’s carrying a mightier stick than its Brabus 500 stablemate.
CarsDesign Taxi

Bugatti’s $18M Hypercar Takes The Wheel As Priciest New Car Of All Time

Bugatti’s latest roadster, first teased in 2019 as part of the automaker’s 110th anniversary, is finally ready for the road. The La Voiture Noire, a Chiron-inspired hypercar, is now the most expensive new car ever, and will go up for sale at a staggering US$18 million. The car is a...
Buying CarsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Rolls-Royce Is Thought to Be the World’s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce has debuted its latest extravagant creation—a yacht-inspired car dubbed the Boat Tail that’s thought to be the most expensive vehicle in the world. While the luxury company is staying mum on its precise price, the customized car—which is said to have been designed for a “flamboyant” and undoubtedly very rich couple—reportedly costs around $25 million. The baby blue convertible comes with a host of absurdly lavish accessories, including a pop-up “hosting suite” with a built-in Champagne cooler, rotating cocktail table, chairs, and a giant umbrella. As for those mystery buyers, they naturally have “a sense of style and a love of travel, adventure, and entertaining who collect cars, watches, pens and fine champagnes and like sailing,” This Is Money reports. The outlet points out that a single Boat Tail costs as much as 40 Rolls-Royce Phantom limousines, which are a steal at less than $500,000.
Carsdrivetribe.com

Bugatti could reveal the finished La Voiture Noire very soon

Well, they did say it would take them a couple of years to build it, so... Bugatti first unveiled the spectacular La Voiture Noire at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show but the car they showcased at their stand was basically just a prototype shell with no interior and a small electric engine. Two years later, the French manufacturer (part of VW) is gearing up to deliver the finished product and they've been sharing posts on their Instagram to tease us.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

How Much Is a Bugatti? Here’s a Price Breakdown

Bugatti pricing is a topic that generally does not concern many of us driving around in mainstream Hondas, Toyotas, and Volkswagens. It is well known that Bugattis are exclusive, are hair-raisingly fast, and cost a boatload of money. That said, it can be fascinating to learn about hypercars only accessible to the ultra-rich and millionaires next door.
Buying Carstopgear.com

The Volkswagen ID.4 just got a whole lot cheaper

When the Volkswagen ID.4 came out it was only available in £40k ‘1st Edition’ spec (pictured), but since then VW has been steadily adding more models to the line-up. With the release of the new City and Style entry-level versions there are now no fewer than EIGHT different types of ID.4 to choose from. And the very cheapest one is eligible for the Government’s £2,500 Plug-in Car Grant.
Carsautomoblog.net

Big Things, Small Packages: Inside The Bespoke Bugatti Baby II

Finally, an affordable Bugatti! Almost. In this case, we’re talking about the Bugatti Baby II, a modern version of the French company’s pre-war kid’s car based on their Type 35 Grand Prix racer. True, it’s not exactly full-sized, but Bugatti says an adult can squeeze into the Baby II, and even though I might not make it, I still want to try.
Carstopgear.com

Bugatti has raced a Chiron Sport against a fighter jet

Remember 2007? Heady days. Ford launched the third generation Mondeo (RIP) in 2007. Mitsubishi launched the Evo X in 2007, while in the world of motorsport, a young Mr Hamilton was making waves in a Formula One car. Oh, and Something Fast Raced Something Really Truly Fast. In unrelated news,...
CarsBMW BLOG

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe — Specs and Details Revealed

BMWs as we know it are set to change sooner than later. It seems that most automakers have their eyes set on 2030 as their transition point to full electrification, or at least very close to it. Which means the front-engine, rear-wheel drive cars that we know and love are likely to be gone by then, leaving the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe as one of the last of the old guard. Naturally, fans are excited by its continued existence to this point and will likely celebrate it when it finally hits the road. Thankfully, it seems as there will be good reason for celebration because BMW has released some initial specs and details about the upcoming 2er and it sounds promising.
CarsAutoblog

Bugatti Centodieci prototype caught running the 'Ring in new spy photos

Bugatti's Centodieci prototype is evidently ready for the Nürburgring. Spies caught the development vehicle for the upcoming EB110 tribute being put through its paces on the Nordschleife and surrounding public roads. The 1,600-horsepower Centodieci supercar has been in development for a couple of years. It was originally announced at Pebble...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Could Have An Epic Reveal This Week

The Lamborghini Aventador is near the end of its production lifecycle and, with it, the naturally aspirated V12 engine as we know it. The good news is that the engine type isn't departing from the scene entirely, but it's expected to be electrified to some degree when the Aventador's successor arrives. No turbocharging is expected. And whenever Lamborghini brings to a close the era of one of its V12 flagships, the special editions are released.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Bugatti Debuts New Line Of Smartwatches That Are Actually Affordable

Who doesn't appreciate a snazzy watch? Better yet, what affluent auto enthusiast doesn't appreciate a snazzy watch from a high-end automaker? Bugatti now offers three sharp timepieces in a new smartwatch collection that are packed with cool tech, but here's the best part. With pricing on-par with a high-end Apple Watch, you don't have to be an affluent person to buy one.
Home & GardenPosted by
Forbes

See The Top 100 Collector Cars To Include Rare And Exotic Ferraris, Bugattis And Lamborghinis

One hundred of history’s rarest, most inventive, artistic, sculptural and emotional motor cars are gathered on the pages of a new double-volume book. Authored by husband-and-wife team Charlotte and Peter Fiell, “Ultimate Collector Cars” features the world’s most significant classic and contemporary cars, almost all of which are in private collections making rare appearances at Concours d'Elegance, Villa d’Este and other such luxurious events.
CarsJalopnik

There's Something About The Bugatti Veyron

The Bugatti Veyron is a lot of things. It’s a 250 mph top speed. It’s a thousand-horsepower engine. It’s a million-dollar pricetag. Lost in all of that is that...the thing is a car, and when you come face to face with one, you are reminded how amazing they look in person.
Buying CarsJalopnik

This Is What A $4 Million Bugatti Chiron Window Sticker Looks Like

It’s come to my attention that most Americans don’t live within easy walking distance of a Bugatti dealership. I was surprised to hear this, as I was just about certain that the Hyundai/Kia dealership near me also sold Bugattis, but it turns out I had them confused with Mitsubishi. The guy on the phone said this happened all the time, but usually he could put potential Chiron buyers into a new Outlander, so he really didn’t mind. Anyway, it seems like most people have not seen the window sticker on a new Chiron, a problem I’m about to solve for you.