If you’ve ever watched the Discovery Channel TV show Gold Rush, you’ve more than likely felt the small tingle of ambition and fantasies of living with that amount of cash flow. Then reality kicks in, and you realise it’s not as simple as you’d like to believe and continue with your life. Well, Code Horizon Inc. and Discovery Inc. have joined forces to ensure you can live out that fantasy without the need to dig around in the dirt while being pummeled by the challenging weather conditions. Gold Rush: The Game is a gold mining simulation experience that challenges you to become the wealthiest person in Alaska.