He is disappointed not have won the Italian Open, but Novak Djokovic says his performances in Rome have given in a “good sensation” ahead of Roland Garros. The world No 1 took on his great rival Rafael Nadal in their 57th meeting on the ATP Tour and, after fighting back after losing the first set, Djokovic came up short in the decider as the Spaniard won 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 to secure a 10th title in the Italian city.