Charter Communications commits $1 Million to 2021 Spectrum Digital Education program

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is pleased to announce and welcome Kelly Devine to serve as the Communications and Programming Liaison. Devine joins the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber with experience working at Merrill Lynch as a Wealth Management Client Associate for the past two years. She was responsible for supporting multiple advisors in the office as their personal assistant, interacting with clients daily and managing advisors’ websites. Prior to Merrill Lynch, she worked as an intern at Back Bay Mission working with vulnerable populations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She raised awareness and fundraised for the organization, while managing social media content creation across multiple platforms.