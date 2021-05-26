Habitat CEO Childress retiring after 15 years leading agency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following the success of last year’s local economic stimulus grants for small business, Lexington has approved a second round of funding. “Small businesses in Lexington and across the country have been hit hard by fallout from the pandemic,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “The more support we provide, the faster our economy will rebound.” The grant program in 2020 resulted in nearly $2.4 million in funding for local small businesses and nonprofits, with about 67% going to businesses owned by women and/or minorities.