Habitat CEO Childress retiring after 15 years leading agency
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Habitat for Humanity CEO Rachel Smith Childress announced plans to retire at the end of 2021 after 15 years with the organization. “We are exceptionally grateful for Rachel’s years of leadership and commitment to Lexington Habitat’s mission,” said Parashar Joshi, Chair of the Lexington Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. “With a big heart, bright mind and bold vision she leaves a remarkable legacy of service.”www.wtvq.com