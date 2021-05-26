Solasta: Crown of the Magister is something I can’t wait to get stuck in to

Cris Tales made a solid impression when it debuted back in 2019, with its beautiful Paper-Mario-esque 2.5 world, action-infused turn-based combat, and interesting time-traveling mechanics. For those unfamiliar, the game casts players Crisbell, a newly-christened Time Mage, and as you explore you’ll find the world is divided into three panes that move with you – the one on the left shows the past, the middle is the present, and the right one is the future. This is all seamless, so, for instance, as you walk past an NPC, you may see them transition from a child, to an adult, to an old man as they pass from one pane to the next. This mechanic is used to solve puzzles and alter the game’s branching story, but also comes into play during combat in unique mind-bending ways.