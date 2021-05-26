Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Solasta: Crown of the Magister is something I can’t wait to get stuck in to

By Lyle Carr
godisageek.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we talk about Solasta: Crown of the Magister, I’m going to say this outright: I’ve never played any Dungeons and Dragons. It’s not that I’m not interested in a bit of role-playing, but the opportunity just never presented itself. I’ve listened to D&D podcasts, played plenty of video games inspired by it, but never even held a D20. Although it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon, at least I’ll soon have Solasta: Crown of the Magister to keep me busy.

www.godisageek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Legendary Adventure#Adventure Games#D20#Strength#The Monster Manual#Minecraft#Monsters#Magic Missile#Dice Rolls#Baddies#The Game#Battles#Role Playing#Fantasy#D D Podcasts#Kickstarter Backers#D D Content#Enemies#Bestiary Bonus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

KeyWe swaps cooking for postal work and I can’t wait for more | Hands-on preview

Last year I had my first experience with the Overcooked series, and was blown away by its always frantic and often hilarious co-op gameplay. After spending many an evening serving up a storm in Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, my partner and I have been looking for another lighthearted co-op game to play. Thankfully KeyWe is coming this August, and swaps cooking for postal work.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

D&D-based RPG Solasta: Crown Of The Magister has left early access

You ever just wanna mash your tabletop right into your computer? You're having a delightful session of Dungeons & Dragons, but man, you wish you could just watch it virtually rather than have to make up all these call images in your brain. If that's the case, D&D-based RPG Solasta: Crown Of The Magister might be the game for you. Developed by Tactical Adventures, it left early access today, and invites players into a fantasy world based on the D&D 5e ruleset.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

20 Best Dark Souls Builds That Will Make You Wanna REPLAY

Dark Souls continues to endure. From Software, the developers behind the Dark Souls series, basically invented a genre and added new lexicon to the gaming landscape. Souls-like games are everywhere, and even major publishers are adding Souls-like elements to their massive games. When there’s a Star Wars Souls-like, you know this particular type of action-RPG has struck a chord with the wider video gaming world.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

At last, a longer look at desert adventure Sable

Sable is one of those beautiful-looking indie games that brings out the worst in me. “I want it now,” I whine when the first, enticing trailer crops up, knowing perfectly well that’s not how these things work. Sable has now gone and revealed a longer look at the first 13 minutes of the game, a good bit more than we’d seen previously. I still want it now, in all its Moebius-inspired loveliness. The new video shows off a fair bit of chatting, a bit of hoverbike riding, and how Sable first learns to magically glide.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

How We Live: The stage is her world and she can’t wait to get back to it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When live entertainment was unrestricted, local drag and comedy queen Candi Shell hosted three different shows a month around Oahu. “I was at the top of my game. I was ready to take off — and then it all just closed down. It shut like that tomb in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’” Shell said.
Siliconera

Mario Golf Super Rush Website Has My Nintendo Bonuses

Nintendo has opened up the North American website for Mario Golf Super Rush on Switch. The portal has character art, gameplay information, video previews, and even a My Nintendo bonus for eagle-eyed fans. Check out our rundown below, including the exact locations of the hidden golf holes for 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points.
Video Gamesava360.com

Trifox - Announce Trailer | PS5, PS4

Trifox is a colourful and cartoonish action-adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! After his home is attacked and his TV remote stolen, Trifox sets out in pursuit of the mysterious looters in an action-packed adventure inspired by the golden age of 3D platformers. Use magic, might, and marvelous gadgets to outfox foes across four danger-filled worlds as you fight your way to a final showdown at Villain HQ!
Video GamesHearthPwn

OTK Stealer of Souls Warlock

After dozens of games I have put together what feels like the most complete list for the new Stealer of Souls combo for warlock. This deck can OTK any other deck as early as turn 3 with the coin, but on average turn 5. The deck is actually two combos...
Video Gamespsu.com

Devil Slayer Raksasi Review (PS4) – A Stylish Dungeon Crawling Roguelite

Devil Slayer Raksasi PS4 review. Developed by GlassesCatsGames, Devil Slayer Raksasi combines many different games from different genres into a blended form of action roguelite. Bringing in procedurally generated dungeons, standard roguelite elements and a souls-like dodge and stab combat system sounds pretty good, and a perfect fit for my roguelite-loving heart.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Graffiti Games Reveals Castlevania-Inspired RPG Elderand

Graffiti Games revealed their latest title during the Guerilla Collective 2 event this weekend with their RPG game Elderand. The game is essentially a love letter to Castlevania and all of the other Metroidvania-type games in the genre, as you will explore a story-driven action RPG game that forces you to use skill-based combat to take out your foes and progress through the game. Everything about what we've seen so far feels like a throwback to the NES days, but obviously with better mechanics and graphic representation. Even though the game is using pixel art, but it looks fantastic. You can check out screenshots and more info below from the team, along with the latest trailer, as the game will be released sometime in 2022.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded - Labyrinth of Touhou 2 English Translation Patch v.1.2.0.3 - Game mod - Download

Labyrinth of Touhou 2 English Translation Patch is a mod for Touhou no Meikyuu: Gensokyo to Tennuki no Daiju (Labyrinth of Touhou 2), created by Kuilfrayt. Fan-mase patch that translates Touhou no Meikyuu: Gensokyo to Tennuki no Daiju into English. The game (also known as Labyrinth of Touhou 2) is a dungeon crawler RPG that was releases in 2013 for PC.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

15 Best Cyberpunk Video Games To Play In 2021

Cyberpunk games have been around for ages. There are a ton of great games well worth playing and over the years we continue to find new games hit the marketplace. In this list, we’re going to highlight some cyberpunk games that we think are well worth playing today. We’ll cover games from both current releases and some big hits from years ago. Regardless of when these games hit the marketplace, these are some titles you might want to look into within this year.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Cris Tales Preview – A Deep Dive Into the Timestream

Cris Tales made a solid impression when it debuted back in 2019, with its beautiful Paper-Mario-esque 2.5 world, action-infused turn-based combat, and interesting time-traveling mechanics. For those unfamiliar, the game casts players Crisbell, a newly-christened Time Mage, and as you explore you’ll find the world is divided into three panes that move with you – the one on the left shows the past, the middle is the present, and the right one is the future. This is all seamless, so, for instance, as you walk past an NPC, you may see them transition from a child, to an adult, to an old man as they pass from one pane to the next. This mechanic is used to solve puzzles and alter the game’s branching story, but also comes into play during combat in unique mind-bending ways.
Boats & WatercraftsRogersville Review

I can't wait to show you my pictures from Tonga

You probably saw recently where the yacht Amazon founder Jeff Bezos commissioned some two years ago still isn’t finished. He should’ve bought it from Amazon. It would’ve been there in two days. The only reason I’m writing this is because I wanted to tell that joke so badly. When it’s...
TV SeriesPosted by
Motherly

Shrill is the show I can't wait to show my daughters one day

In many ways, Hulu's Shrill—the TV adaptation of writer Lindy West's memoir, which premiered in 2019—was the first time I saw myself represented so fully on-screen. Throughout its three seasons, it has followed the lives of protagonist Annie (played by Aidy Bryant) and her bestie Fran (Lolly Adefope), both of whom, like myself, are fat women. Scene after scene, we watch experiences that most fat people living in Western cultures are bound to recognize.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Flatout 5 Release Date for PC (Windows), PS4 and Xbox Series X

If you were a PlayStation 2 gamer, there is a very good chance you have come across the excessively fun racing game franchise known as Flatout, but you might not even remember them, since they eventually faded into obscurity: let’s take a look at what happened, and what the situation is with regards to a Flatout 5 potentially being developed. Right, let’s get into it.
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

Lost Epic Launches On Steam Early Access

The 2D side-scrolling action RPG, Lost Epic, has released on Steam Early Access for Windows, PC. The surprise launch was announced as part of the INDIE Live Expo 2021, and dropped with a trailer that showcased the current build of the game. From Team EARTH WARS (developers of Earth’s Dawn),...
Video Gamescodonlineblog.com

The For Play Game Blog Revealed

Games shouldn’t interchangeable with totally different game consoles or desktop pc systems, although software program program publishers might develop games for multiple platform. Turning into a member of the Xbox ecosystem permits gamers to faucet into unique game franchises that aren’t obtainable on other gaming applications. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the service would enable you to transform an Xbox console into an xCloud server (in addition to utilizing exact servers), streaming games and media to linked gadgets. For these causes, the Nintendo Change merely earns our Editors’ Various for offering top-of-the-line gaming experiences on the market.