Man Sought for Random, Violent Hell's Kitchen Attack on Food Delivery Worker

A pair of Chicago cops have been stripped of their guns and badges as police brass investigate the two for allegedly beating up a 17-year-old boy during an arrest earlier this year, according to departmental records obtained by the Chicago Tribune. The officers confronted the teenager on Jan. 10 after he reportedly struck a squad vehicle with a stolen car and pointed a gun at police. One officer is accused of hitting the teen in the head or face “without justification.” The second also allegedly hit the boy, and pushed his head into a metal fence and down onto the sidewalk. A third officer stands accused of failing to intervene and report the incident; a fourth is accused of failing to activate his body cam. Footage of the incident was reportedly captured by a nearby surveillance camera. None of the four have been charged with disciplinary violations. However, the two officers accused of using excessive force have been temporarily relieved of their police powers and reassigned to a non-emergency call center.