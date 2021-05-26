Recipe of the Week: Red Bean Curry (Rajma)
In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Sapna Von Reich shares a favorite recipe from her childhood days growing up in northern India. Sapna Von Reich joined the Food for Life team in 2011. She is a lifestyle health coach and a well-known plant-based food educator in northern Colorado. She also holds a certificate in plant-based nutrition from the Center for Nutrition Studies at eCornell. She enjoys teaching nutrition and cooking classes to all ages, including for many employee wellness programs. She offers private one-on-one consultations and cooking classes to individuals who are interested in improving their health. This summer, Sapna is hosting two nutrition and cooking series for kids! Join Sapna at one of her upcoming Food for Life: Kids Health series beginning on June 1 or July 19.www.pcrm.org