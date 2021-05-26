Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Strong Bipartisan Majority Supports Marijuana Legalization In New Hampshire, Poll Finds

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire residents overwhelmingly support legalizing marijuana and setting up a tax-and-regulate model for cannabis sales, according to a new poll. As broad reform legislation has languished in the GOP-controlled legislature, the survey published by the University of New Hampshire (UNH) on Tuesday found that three in four people back adult-use legalization. And 78 percent said that they favor allowing adults to buy marijuana from licensed retailers if it is legalized.

www.marijuanamoment.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Marijuana#Legalizing Marijuana#Marijuana Legalization#Legalized Marijuana#Democrats#Legal Marijuana#Marijuana Businesses#Gop#Republicans#Marijuana Moment#House#New Hampshire Senate#Hud#Patreon#Unh#Marijuana Reform#Cannabis Legalization#Poll#Adult Use Legalization#Cannabis Reform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Mississippi Statemarijuanamoment.net

Mississippi Voters Back Marijuana Legalization, Poll Finds After Court Overturns Medical Cannabis Initiative

Mississippi voters support legalizing marijuana for both medical and recreational use, according to a new poll. In fact, that support is so strong that 20 percent of voters that they say medical cannabis is the single most important issue that will determine how they vote in upcoming elections—outranking all other issues, including job creation, infrastructure, public safety and education.
Politicsnationalrighttolifenews.org

New Hampshire Governor Sununu supports ban on later-term abortions

In a radio interview on Thursday, pro-choice New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said “he supports a ban on later-term abortions attached to the Senate-proposed state budget,” Kevin Landrigan reported for The New Hampshire Union Leader. “Aides to the governor maintain that though he is pro-choice, Sununu for many years has philosophically supported legal restrictions on abortions during the later stages of pregnancy.”
Labor Issuesprescottenews.com

New Poll Finds Strong Support for Right to Work in Granite State

No state in the left-leaning, union-friendly Northeast is currently a ‘right to work’ state. New Hampshire Republicans may be about to breach that wall, and a new poll says they’ve got a majority of Granite Staters on their side. A right to work law guarantees that no person can be...
Congress & Courtsctnewsjunkie.com

Marijuana Legalization on the Horizon?

The end of the legislative session is fast approaching but lawmakers have a lot of unfinished business, including a piece of legislation that would legalize and tax cannabis for adults over the age of 21. “I am a no on this bill when it comes to not just the policy...
Electionswcn247.com

Auditors find no fraud in disputed New Hampshire election

PEMBROKE N.H. (AP) — Auditors have found no evidence of fraud or political bias in a controversial New Hampshire election that has drawn the interest of Donald Trump. The audit, mandated by the legislature, is set to finish Thursday. It was called by lawmakers from both parties after a losing Democratic candidate in a legislative race in the town of Windham requested a recount. That recount showed Republican candidates getting hundreds more votes than were originally counted. Rather than fraud, the auditors believe the most likely culprit is the way the ballots were folded which led to mistakes by the four counting machines. A final report from the auditors is expected in 45 days.
Businesslaconiadailysun.com

Poll: New Hampshire consumers confident about recovery

(The Center Square) – As New Hampshire eases COVID-19 restrictions, Granite State residents are becoming increasingly confident about the state's economic recovery. That's according to a new poll released Monday by the University of New Hampshire's Survey Center, which found that consumer confidence in the state has risen following record lows just three months ago.
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Marijuana Legalization Talks At ‘An Impasse’ Over Impaired Driving Policy

Negotiations over a bill to legalize marijuana in New York have “reached a little bit of an impasse” over a provision related to impaired driving, a top senator said on Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) gave a status update on talks between the legislature and the governor’s office, which have been working steadily to reach a deal on cannabis reform legislation. And while impaired driving policy seems to be a sticking point, the leader said she’s “optimistic it will be resolved sooner than later.” That optimism has been echoed by all parties in recent days, as legislators prepare to bring a legalization proposal to the floor. Stewart-Cousins said on a call with reporters that they are “extremely close” to an agreement, despite the remaining sticking points. “We’re trying to figure a way forward so that there can be some understanding of safety,” she said. “I’m optimistic it can be resolved sooner rather than later.” She also said “it’s no secret how disparately impacted Black and Brown communities have been by the disproportionate arrests and incarcerations by people with marijuana” and that legalization is “a matter of when, not if.” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on the legalization of marijuana: "It's a matter of when, not if." — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 16, 2021 Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) similarly said on Monday that action is imminent and that lawmakers are aiming to advance legalization before passing the budget, which is due by April 1. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) unveiled his reform proposal, he insisted that it needed to be approved as part of the budget, but he seems to have backed down on that strategy. Heastie said that he thinks “the executive is moving closer to where” the sponsors of a separate piece of legislation to end…
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

EC County committee supports marijuana decriminalization or legalization

May 27—EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday requesting that Wisconsin decriminalize or legalize recreational marijuana for people age 21 and over. The resolution requires final approval from the Eau Claire County Board and will be considered at its June...
Delaware Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Delaware Lawmakers File Marijuana Legalization Bill Despite Governor’s Ongoing ‘Concerns’

Delaware lawmakers on Thursday introduced a much-anticipated bill to legalize marijuana in the state, though the governor’s ongoing concerns about the policy change continue to represent an obstacle. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski (D), would establish a regulated cannabis market and allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to one ounce of marijuana. It would not provide a home cultivation option, however. Osienski was the chief sponsor of an earlier reform bill that cleared a House committee in 2019 but did not advance through the full chamber. The proposal has since been modified, and it’s set to go before the House Health & Human Development Committee on March 24. The bill calls for the appointment of a marijuana commissioner, which would issue regulations and licenses. The state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement would also have regulatory responsibilities. In terms of social equity and justice, the measure would provide a means to have prior marijuana records expunged. It would also establish a business licensing category for applicants who live in areas disproportionately impacted by prohibition, have been convicted of a marijuana offense or are the child of someone who faced such a conviction. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 900 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments. Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access. — “These applicants would have access to technical assistance programs, reduced fees, an adjusted points scale, a waiver of the physical location requirement, and access to a revolving Social Equity Loan fund,” according to a…
U.S. Politicsctnewsjunkie.com

Clock Ticking On Cannabis Legalization

With effectively three days left in the session and budget debates pending in both chambers, the top Republican in the House said Saturday that proponents of legalizing recreational cannabis had run out the clock. “Effectively, I think they’re out of time,” House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said outside the House...