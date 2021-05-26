Strong Bipartisan Majority Supports Marijuana Legalization In New Hampshire, Poll Finds

Delaware lawmakers on Thursday introduced a much-anticipated bill to legalize marijuana in the state, though the governor’s ongoing concerns about the policy change continue to represent an obstacle. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski (D), would establish a regulated cannabis market and allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to one ounce of marijuana. It would not provide a home cultivation option, however. Osienski was the chief sponsor of an earlier reform bill that cleared a House committee in 2019 but did not advance through the full chamber. The proposal has since been modified, and it’s set to go before the House Health & Human Development Committee on March 24. The bill calls for the appointment of a marijuana commissioner, which would issue regulations and licenses. The state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement would also have regulatory responsibilities. In terms of social equity and justice, the measure would provide a means to have prior marijuana records expunged. It would also establish a business licensing category for applicants who live in areas disproportionately impacted by prohibition, have been convicted of a marijuana offense or are the child of someone who faced such a conviction. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 900 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments. Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access. — “These applicants would have access to technical assistance programs, reduced fees, an adjusted points scale, a waiver of the physical location requirement, and access to a revolving Social Equity Loan fund,” according to a…