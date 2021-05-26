Late momentum rush gives men’s rodeo a strong finish to 2021 season

The Eagles finished their season strong with a strong 1-0 win against the Kelloggsville Rockets on Monday 5/24! Within the first three minutes of the game, the Eagles Striker, Brooklynn Fuller, nailed a shot to the top left side of the goal and secured our first goal of the game! The Eagles came to the field to win and proved this throughout the entire game. As the first half progressed, Goalkeeper Ciprian Howen made successful blocks on each shot of goal. Howen’s command in the box and communication with the defenders allowed defense and midfielders to push up and shorten the field of play. With quick and swift kicks from our midfielders Ray Van, Brooklynn Peletier, and Joandy Martinez, the ball made its way up to our forwards. Strategically, our forwards, Rosario Diaz, Brooklyn Fuller, and Alexia Pendleton, crossed the ball and passed around the Rockets defensive players. After several attempts to score, the Rockets blocked any further goals in the first half.