Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Will Law Firms and Gen Z Attorneys Be Able to Meet in the Middle?

By Dylan Jackson
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has changed Sarah Shahatto’s perspective on her career. It has made the third-year law student at the University of California Irvine School of Law question, and reimagine, her future as an attorney. “Before the pandemic I was more open to sorts of jobs based on the paycheck and...

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Gen Z#Meet In The Middle#Law Firms#Law Student#Law School#California Law#Network Access#Digital Membership#Alm#Build#Law Question#Benefits#Websites#Free Access#Unlimited Access#Newsletters#California Irvine School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyLaw.com

How This Am 100 Firm Is Creating More Business Connections With Current Clients

With a stable of health care and real estate clients who need things built, Polsinelli sees an opportunity to extend its relationships in multiple areas with existing clients. The Am Law 100 firm has nearly doubled the size of its construction practice in 2021, adding seven lawyers across the country, mostly shareholders. The firm’s push into that arena is part of a broader strategy at Polsinelli and within Big Law to deepen ties with existing clients.
Florida StateLaw.com

Introducing the DBR's Attorney of the Year and Other Florida Legal Accolades

It’s safe to say that last year gave us lemons. As the world grappled with COVID-19, Florida’s legal community experienced major upheaval. Families were affected, homes morphed into offices, in-person meetings became a distant memory, and litigation changed forever. Want to continue reading?. Become a Free ALM Digital Reader. Benefits...
BusinessLaw.com

In New Nominee Disclosure, Peek at Partner Comp for Tech Work

A partner at the boutique firm Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis in Washington, D.C., reported earning more than $700,000 in compensation for legal services provided to clients including U.S. law firms, major U.S. technology companies and a bevy of energy and power outfits, according to a financial disclosure released Tuesday as part of his nomination to a key post in the Biden administration.
Law.com

5 Steps to Get Information Governance Policy to Control Your Mail Room

Should the mail room now be owned by the information governance arm of the firm?. Pre-pandemic, this wasn’t a necessary consideration. Then, when the pandemic hit and sent the workforce to home offices, most law firms quickly started scanning to email to get the mail out. Facilities management or available clerical staff went into the office and cobbled together this new work process. In the midst of the crisis and no indication of its curation, it is likely to say that no firm had information governance on its mind once again.
EconomyLaw.com

McCarter & English Partner to Speak on Strategic Financial Decisions

McCarter & English announced that partner Philip Amoa is set to serve as a speaker for the Delaware BioScience Association virtual Summertime Lunch and Learn Series. He will discuss “Making Strategic Next Stage Financial Decisions” at the organization’s June 16 meeting. Amoa is secretary of the Delaware BioScience Association. Want...
Public HealthLaw.com

The Pandemic Tech Hangover: How Law Firms' Tech Bill Is Coming Due

For law firms, the pandemic has been an ongoing lesson on how conventional wisdom isn’t always—well, so conventional. Take, for example, law firm IT budgets, many of which were cut in the early months of the global health crisis last year. Surely that stunted firms’ tech evolution, right? Not exactly—tech adoption happened faster than ever before at firms. And that by itself struck down another piece of conventional wisdom: that lawyers are tech-resistant.
EconomyLaw.com

Dispute Prevention and Resolution Options That Can Save Start-Ups From Failure

By their very nature startups are risky projects. Startup founders can have great ideas but monetizing those ideas requires a specific skill set that often doesn’t reconcile with those of the risk-taker mentality of entrepreneurship. The unfortunate truth is that for every Facebook there are hundreds, if not thousands, of failures. One would think that lack of funding would be the primary factor threatening success. However, according to a study conducted by Harvard Business School professor and author of “Founder’s Dilemma,” Noam Wasserman, 65% of startup failures are the result of disputes amongst cofounders. That’s significant, to say the least. Seed investors generally know that their investment comes with the expectation that they will back the investee by leveraging their own network to open doors, share their expertise and insights and, generally, support the investee company and its founders as needed throughout its life cycle.
LawLaw.com

Civil Litigator Spots Post-Pandemic Opportunity in Privacy Law, Trade Secrets, FinTech

It’s an almost universal experience: COVID-19 hit. Offices closed. Work-from-home became the norm. This coronavirus pandemic might have temporarily shut law firm doors, but it opened alternative avenues for civil litigator Joyce Gist Lewis. Want to continue reading?. Become a Free ALM Digital Reader. Benefits of a Digital Membership:. Free...
Philadelphia, PALaw.com

Limiting Remote Work Options, Phila. Personal Injury Firms Aim to Rejuvenate Firm Culture

Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a two-part series examining vaccine and remote work policies at personal injury firms in Pennsylvania. Remote work and videoconferencing technology allowed law firms to thrive and survive over the past year, but now that the ranks of the vaccinated are expanding and courts are beginning to open up again, many firm leaders in Philadelphia’s personal injury bar are aiming to put that era behind them.
EconomyLaw.com

As Firms Aim to Improve Benefits, Reed Smith Is Boosting Child Care Coverage

Reed Smith is expanding its emergency child care coverage as part of a new global network to support working parents, amid an industrywide turn toward greater benefits in a tight talent market. The firm’s new “Family Network” replaces a “Family Support Initiative” that launched last August in response to the...
LawLaw.com

Why Law Firms Need to Know Themselves—and Their Competition—to Get Ahead

Editor’s Note: This column regularly appears in The American Lawyer. A few years ago, we met with a young lawyer at a mid-market litigation firm who expressed a great deal of annoyance with a story that said partners at a certain group of Am Law 200 firms made, on average, the same amount as senior associates at elite firms.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Justices Had a Prolific Start to 2021

As pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, we look forward to the day—hopefully soon—when all appellate advocates can again “zoom” down to the courthouse and make their cases to the Appellate Division panels in person. In the meantime, the justices remain hard at work deciding tough cases and novel issues. Below are some of the highlights from the first quarter of this year.
LawLaw.com

Law Firms Show Increased Willingness to Band Together for Social Causes

On May 27, in response to an opinion piece from The New York Times’ Bret Stephens, 17 law firm leaders signed onto a letter denouncing antisemitism and all forms of hatred and violence against specific groups of people. That list now stands at 65 signatories as Big Law is again flexing its muscle when it comes to speaking out on social issues.