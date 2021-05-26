Cancel
Texas State

MISSING: Adam Nieto – Richmond, Texas (5/20/21)

texasequusearch.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article31 year-old Adam Nieto was last seen in Richmond, Texas on May 20th 2021. Adam was possibly wearing jeans, a navy blue t-shirt, and a red windbreaker with some type of unknown logo on it. Adam has a small scar on one of his cheekbones. He also has the tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm, and the tattoo of a skull on his upper arm. If you have seen Adam Nieto since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Adam’s disappearance; please call the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

