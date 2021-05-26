Cancel
Former NFL players hold golf tournament to raise money for charity

By Donald Hunt Tribune Staff Writer
phillytrib.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL players hold golf tourney to raise money for charity. Lee Woodall, former NFL standout and Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, who is the current local president of the NFL Alumni Association put together a golf tournament at the Running Dear Golfing Range in Pittsgrove Township, N.J. on May 17. More than 25 former NFL players such as Woodall, Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael, Mike Quick, Ron Jaworski, and others the NFL Alumni Association Philadelphia Chapter golf tournament, which served as a major fundraising effort.

www.phillytrib.com
