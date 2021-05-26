Former NFL players hold golf tournament to raise money for charity

With the NCAA Baseball Tournament getting underway over the past two weekends, many of the rosters of the 64 teams competing for a chance to play in Omaha, had some familiar faces. A handful of college players had ties to the Temecula Valley area, which has been a hotbed for baseball talent for many years. Names like Andrew Mosiello, Zach Arnold, Jake Moberg, Chance Hroch, Zach Rodriguez and Ryan “Woody” Hadeen were just some of the local talents that had once showcased their skills on the high school fields in Temecula and Murrieta.