Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR MAY 27 - JUN 2

By City Weekly Staff
cityweekly.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a time of distance, the Utah State Library developed a notion designed to bring us a little closer together: What if there was a statewide book club that could allow us all to share an artistic experience, and come together virtually to reflect on it? That was the genesis of One Read, One Utah—and this week marks the culmination of the first selection in that program.

www.cityweekly.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Orem, UT
State
Arizona State
City
Ephraim, UT
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camille Claudel
Person
Auguste Rodin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Film#Art Works#Ice Age#History Books#Gallery Books#Classic Music#Women Collection#Original Films#The Utah State Library#Dry Places#The University Of Utah#Granaryarts Org#The Bonneville Salt Flats#Jensens#Hansens#American Southwest#Essays#Live Music#Art Science#Live Performances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Statekslsports.com

Dine & Dash Gameday: Salt Lake City’s Best Pregame Meal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Help Tom Hackett find the best football foods in the state of Utah with Dine & Dash: Gameday. Hackett will feature a few of the best places for that pregame meal from Logan to St. George. Vote for your favorite!. This week is all about...
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Utah StateHerald-Journal

Swastika scratched on door of Utah synagogue

Someone etched a swastika on the glass door of a synagogue in Sugar House, as seen in a photo posted online Sunday. Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted the photo on Instagram, showing the entrance to Chabad Lubavitch of Utah with a swastika scratched into the glass door. “This is the first...
Utah Statescarsdalenews.com

Ultra marathon draws local crowd in Utah

Nine friends, including four from Scarsdale, competed in the Zion National Park Ultra Marathon in Utah on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. The Ultra Marathon featured both a 100-mile run and a 100K (62-mile) run. The 100-mile race, which six group members competed in, started in the dark at 5...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Why lawmakers want to ban critical race theory in Utah classrooms

[Update: Critical race theory won’t be considered during this week’s legislative special session]. Lawmakers pushed hard to include a bill to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Utah’s schools, but Gov. Spencer Cox declined their requests. Critical race theory was developed in the 1970s and 1980s. It asserts...
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah Stateusu.edu

Watering the Landscape with Less at USU

On an average summer day, the Utah State University Landscape Operations and Maintenance (LOAM) receives many calls about watering practices on campus. And now, in 2021, a year where the Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced a state of emergency in March due to drought, LOAM Manager Shane Richards wants the community to know that USU is actively conserving water.
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Utah StateAddicted To Quack

Duck Dive: Utah Football 2021 Preview

Special thanks to Scott Omer & Cameron Livingston of Utah Man Podcast for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Utah Utes roster. Listen HERE. Utah surprised many observers when #7 QB Rising, the 4-star transfer from Texas who’d never played a snap of college ball, was the starter in Utah’s delayed opener against USC, beating out fellow transfer and longtime South Carolina starter Jake Bentley. Unfortunately Rising was injured in the first quarter of that game, and Bentley took over for most of the rest of the season. He was eventually benched by the second half of Utah’s final game, and in another surprise, walk-on Drew Lisk led the Utes to a comeback win over Wazzu.