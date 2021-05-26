Cory Booker to Joy Reid: 'I'm telling you, as a Black man, Tim Scott is sincere'
Democratic Sen. Cory A. Booker on Tuesday assured MSNBC host Joy Reid that Republican Sen. Tim Scott is being “sincere” in his bipartisan push for police reform. During an appearance on “The ReidOut,” Mr. Booker said he was “encouraged by the progress we’ve made” during weeks of bipartisan negotiations to pass a police reform bill, despite missing a deadline set by President Biden of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder Tuesday.www.washingtontimes.com