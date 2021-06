HUTCHINSON, Kan.— The future of the Reno County Rural Fire Districts could be better known when the Reno County Commission meets on Tuesday. The board will be asked to look over several recommendations as to how the district will operate and under what leadership. The commission approved a fire study completed by 5 Bugle Training and Consulting. The study showed the strengths and weaknesses of the rural fire departments. It exposed several issues running from various administrative issues to inadequate facilities for new equipment. When some of the administrative issues weren’t being addressed, the county hired 5 Bugle for the study.