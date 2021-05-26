Cancel
Western Digital Unveils Multimedia-Focused SanDisk Professional Portfolio

By Ganesh T S
anandtech.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Digital's G-Technology brand is well-known in multimedia production circles with products ranging from portable SSDs to multi-HDD RAID enclosures. As part of its Flash Perspective event today, the company is introducing the SanDisk Professional tag for products sold earlier under the G-Technology brand. In addition to new products targeting the prosumers and production houses, existing products are also getting speed bumps with updates in the USB interface.

www.anandtech.com
