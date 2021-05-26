Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Vaccinated park-goers don't have to wear masks at Holiday World

wdrb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLAUS. Ind. (WDRB) -- Holiday World changed its mask policy to go along with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Park officials said Wednesday that fully-vaccinated guests can enjoy the fun without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. However, guests who are not fully-vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. They said they are relying on guests to follow CDC guidelines based on their vaccination status.

www.wdrb.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday World#Santa Claus#Santa Suits#Vaccination#Cdc#Santa Claus#Wdrb Media#Vaccinated Park Goers#Bags#Strollers#Fully Vaccinated Guests#Outdoors#Fun#Food Locations#Wheelchairs#Gift Shops#People#Wallets#Ride Exits#Phones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Food SafetyThrillist

Fully Vaccinated Trader Joe’s Shoppers May No Longer Need to Wear Masks

As more and more people get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has updated its COVID-19 safety guidelines, advising that those who are fully vaccinated can ditch their masks indoors and outdoors pending local guidelines. Many businesses are now reconsidering their masking rules, with Trader Joe’s being among the first.
LifestyleUnion Leader

Air passengers warned to wear masks and behave ahead of holiday

U.S. government officials monitoring the airways say they won't tolerate passengers who refuse to don masks as airline travel surges ahead of the summer season. A recent spike in unruly passenger reports, many of them involving people refusing to cover their faces, prompted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday to issue a stern warning to travelers.
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

Do We Need to Wear Masks at an Outdoor Barbecue?

Summer is coming, and while the coronavirus situation in the United States has improved, there's still some risk in large gatherings of friends and family. NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen stopped by TODAY to discuss how people could stay safe while celebrating the summer. Is it safe...
Travelwamwamfm.com

Holiday World announces change to mask policy

There has been a change to the mask policy at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari. The park says fully-vaccinated visitors don’t have to wear masks and won’t be required to social distance. The park still encourages guests who aren’t vaccinated to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Guests Visiting Disney’s Aulani Resort No Longer Have To Wear Masks Outdoors

Are you planning on visiting Disneys Aulani Resort any time soon? If you are, then we have good news for you! Governor David Ige recently lifted the mask mandate for all individuals outdoors, effective immediately. Guests are still required to wear a face mask indoors, as well as, outdoors when in large groups. “The virus is still circulating in our community, and unvaccinated people are...
Public HealthTimes-Leader

Don’t throw masks away

If you have felt strange as the guidelines for masks and other COVID-19 protocols are easing, you’re not alone. Fully vaccinated people all over the country can ditch the masks, heath and government officials say. But it is important to remember the multi-layered nature of mask guidance — and that...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Can You Spot EVERY Character on the Newest Mickey Balloons in Disney World?

There’s nothing like buying a Mickey Balloon that lets you know that you are DEFINITELY in Disney World. Whether you buy one on every trip or you just enjoy watching them float along Main Street, U.S.A., the balloons are a special Disney World souvenir that brings a whole bunch of smiles to a whole bunch of people!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

The BEST (and WORST) Things We Ate in Disney World in May

Another month has come and gone, which means it’s time to wrap up our monthly picks for the best and worst things we tried in Disney World in May!. This month includes seasonal items as well as items you can still find in the parks and resorts — let’s drive right in and see what made it to the top (and bottom) of our list!
TravelPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Home is where the heart is… 3 in 4 Marylanders plan on vacationing locally this summer, survey reveals.

People will drive no more than 115 miles to get to their destinations this summer. For the first time since the pandemic began, 63% will be leaving their homes for more than 2 days this summer. Infographic included. While we’re all eager to leave our homes and get outdoors in nature again this summer, there’s no denying […] The post Home is where the heart is… 3 in 4 Marylanders plan on vacationing locally this summer, survey reveals. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public HealthNewsChannel 36

Vaccinated People No Longer Required to Wear Masks at AMC, Regal and Cinemark

NEW YORK-- Movie theater chains including AMC, Regal and Cinemark have announced they will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks. This decision is in line with the CDC guidelines, masks will be encouraged and unvaccinated guests are being asked to wear masks throughout their entire movie experience, excluding while drinking and eating.
RestaurantsWRDW-TV

Do you need to wear a mask in S.C. restaurants or not?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As more restaurants in South Carolina see business on the rise, the big topic of discussion among many patrons is still whether to wear a mask or not. Restaurants are still requiring all of their employees to wear face protection, and it’s a mixed bag when it comes to whether customers are required to mask up or not.
Posted by
SlashGear

Goodwill asks pandemic spring cleaners to stop donating old junk

Many people have spent the pandemic largely at home, and that has resulted in many bored individuals deep cleaning the parts of their houses and apartments they’d ordinarily put off as a chore for a different day. This same habit seems to have put Goodwill in the awkward position of thanking the public for their donations, but also asking them to stop dropping off their trash.
Public HealthSun-Journal

When do I still need to wear a mask?

Unlimited access to the Maine stories you need. Sign up here for a 7-day free trial. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice.
RetailEvening Star

Still wearing a mask, even though I don't have to

“Why are you still wearing a mask? You’re fully vaccinated.”. I was asked that by my colleague and fellow columnist Grace Housholder last week when she spotted me at the retirement open house for East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson. I had chosen to don my blue KPC mask at the...
RetailJanesville Gazette

Editorial: The golden rule of masks: Don’t be a jerk about still having to wear one

In Baltimore, the manager of a popular women’s clothing store is berated by a customer who charges behind the cash register counter, yelling and smacking her fist on the countertop. What triggered such an emotional reaction? The spectacle, caught by a video surveillance camera at Brightside Boutique, started with an improperly worn mask. The store requires the wearing of a face mask over mouth and nose indoors, which coincides with city regulations. The manager had reminded the customer several times to follow the posted rules. That’s when the fireworks began.