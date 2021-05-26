Vaccinated park-goers don't have to wear masks at Holiday World
SANTA CLAUS. Ind. (WDRB) -- Holiday World changed its mask policy to go along with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Park officials said Wednesday that fully-vaccinated guests can enjoy the fun without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. However, guests who are not fully-vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. They said they are relying on guests to follow CDC guidelines based on their vaccination status.www.wdrb.com