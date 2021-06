Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared in a new interview that the title of WandaVision was heavily inspired by Spike Lee‘s 2018 film, BlacKkKlansman. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he revealed that he managed to come up with show’s title during a formal lunch in 2018. “I didn’t want to call the show Wanda and Vision or The Scarlet Witch and Vision,” Feige said. “I was at the AFI [American Film Institute] luncheon in 2018 and I remember looking at the board where it listed the top 10 films and seeing BlacKkKlansman. I remember thinking, ‘How cool is that? They just mushed those two words together and the audience just accepts that as a title.’ So I thank Spike Lee for making BlacKkKlansman. I know that’s the weirdest connection ever, but that’s how it came about.”