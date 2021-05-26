Western Digital Introduces WD Black D30 Game Drive External SSDs

Help help please! I was using my desktop PC to download a Windows tool to enable me to reinstall Windows 10 on my laptop. Unfortunately it saved the Windows reinstall tool not to the 32gb memory stick I had wanted, but onto a 1tb Western Digital hard drive I had (foolishly) left connected to the PC. In the process of course it reformatted that 1tb hard drive and erased all the contents. I had backed up most of them onto another external hard drive, but when I tried to copy everything back from that other drive, something`s gone wrong and my 1TB Western Digital Drive now thinks it has a capacity of only 32gb. Something has gone very wrong. Rather than just bin it and waste the £40-50 cost of it, I`d like to try to restore it to full capacity. Anyone know how?! !