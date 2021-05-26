Cancel
Computers

Western Digital Introduces WD Black D30 Game Drive External SSDs

By Billy Tallis
anandtech.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Digital is adding a new external SSD to their WD_BLACK product line: the WD Black D30 Game Drive SSD. The D30 is a bus-powered USB SSD offering up to 900MB/s read speeds, with capacities from 500GB to 2TB. There is also a special version for Xbox console gaming, which changes some of the drive's trim to white instead of black and comes with a one month trial membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but is otherwise functionally identical.

