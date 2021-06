WYOMISSING, Pa. — When David Rumph Jr. was exploring possibilities for his future, he couldn’t decide between a career in law enforcement or a career in the military. A graduate of North Brookfield Junior-Senior High School in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, he was looking for a smaller campus with a strong criminal justice program. He researched colleges up and down the East Coast, and applied to several different schools. However, a fall semester visit to Penn State Berks and the realization that the campus offered a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program won him over.