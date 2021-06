The following information is taken from police reports and court records. DUI: On April 29 at about 9:50 p.m. state police at Schuylkill Haven stopped a vehicle driven by Stacey Cheeseman, 55, Bernville, at Bernville Road and New Schaefferstown Road, for driving on the left side of the road. Cheeseman showed signs of impairment and admitted to having had a few drinks. A field sobriety test was performed and Cheeseman was placed under arrest for DUI. She was taken for a blood test. The investigation is ongoing.