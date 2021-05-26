Cancel
Benzema's France return is a 'non-event', according to Deschamps

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDidier Deschamps tried on Wednesday to play down the shock return of Karim Benzema to the France squad as his team begins its preparations for Euro 2020, classing it as a "non-event". Real Madrid forward Benzema's near six-year exile from the national team over his alleged role in a blackmail...

www.besoccer.com
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
UEFA
Europe
Champions League
Sports
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

A slip by Odriozola saw Benzema's goal disallowed at 0-0!

Karim Benzema seemed to have put Real Madrid ahead against Sevilla at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. The French striker headed home a cross from Alvaro Odriozola, but Odriozola was offside in the build up. It could seem comical, but Alvaro Odriozola slipping cost Karim Benzema a goal inside the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Granada 1-4 Real Madrid: Visitors shrug off off-the-field problems to keep the heat on leaders Atletico Madrid as quickfire double from Alvaro Odriozola and Karim Benzema seals emphatic victory

Real Madrid held their nerve despite speculation over the future of Zinedine Zidane and Marcelo being dropped following a bust-up to keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid. Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors 2-0 ahead at the break. Granada grabbed a lifelife in the second-half but a...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Real Madrid strike late but title hopes hit by dramatic Sevilla draw

Madrid (AFP) – Real Madrid’s 94th-minute equaliser salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sevilla on Sunday as an extraordinary penalty decision swung La Liga’s title race back in Atletico Madrid’s favour. Zinedine Zidane’s side had levelled through Marco Asensio midway through the second half and thought they had a penalty...
SoccerESPN

Real Madrid's draw with Sevilla a missed opportunity in title chase as Militao's tough week continues in 5/10 performance

Real Madrid scored a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Sevilla FC on Sunday as the La Liga title race took yet another twist. Sevilla dominated the first half before Karim Benzema had a headed goal ruled out for offside. Fernando put the visitors ahead on 22 minutes, stepping inside Casemiro to slot past Thibaut Courtois. Vinicius Junior shot off target and Benzema had an effort saved by goalkeeper Bono before half-time.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 keys to victory against Granada on La Liga’s Matchday 36

Real Madrid are still alive in the Spanish title race. They, however, aren’t guiding the destiny of it. It is Atletico Madrid who enjoys an upper hand, winning all the matches can get them to the crown. While Real Madrid will have to win all their remaining games and hope for Atleti to drop points in the remaining matchdays in the league.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 things to look forward to at Granada on Thursday

Real Madrid are coming off two disappointing results. Last Wednesday night, they were knocked out of the Champions League semifinals by Chelsea in what can only be described as a dreadful performance. Then, on Sunday night, they heartbreakingly drew Sevilla 2-2 after a hard-to-swallow penalty call against them. Despite their...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla

Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla (Asensio & Kroos). An eventful draw... Here is the immediate reaction. On the way: player ratings, press conference highlights, and the podcast. The objective for Real Madrid was simple: win today and the position at the top of the table would belong to them with just three games left to play. The ideal 0-0 result between current leaders Atlético Madrid and incessant challengers Barcelona gifted Madrid a golden chance to make their mark on an unusual season that will live long in the memory. Out of every team on the fixture list fans might want this chance to fall against, Sevilla would not be one of the favourites. For this reason the line-up was predictably strong, with Marcelo involved replacing Ferland Mendy, and captaining the side in-place of Sergio Ramos - both unavailable. Three Castilla players controversially remained on the bench in Diego Altube, Miguel Gutiérrez and Antonio Blanco - thus missing the most important Castilla match of the season (luckily they still managed a win and made the promotion play-offs).
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: Player Ratings from 1-4 win against Granada

Real Madrid traveled to Granada and earned a comfortable 4-1 win in the quest to defend their La Liga title. Luka Modric and Rodrygo Goes put Los Blancos two goals up in the first half. Jorge Molina scored one back for Granada, but Alvaro Odriozola restored Real Madrid’s lead. Karim Benzema hammered the nails in the coffin after Rui Silva’s error to give Zinedine Zidane’s men the 4-1 win. Thibaut Courtois came up big with a couple of saves in the dying minutes of the game.
Soccervillarrealusa.com

A Look at Gerard Moreno’s 2020/21 Season

He’s been one of the best players in La Liga this season, Gerard Moreno. He’s currently tied for second place in La Liga’s top goalscorer’s table with Karim Benzema on 21 goals, already beating his tally of 18 from last season. With four more goals this season, he’ll become Villarreal’s all-time leading goalscorer (he currently has 79), despite only having played three seasons at the club. He also only needs one more La Liga goal to become Villarreal’s all-time top scorer in La Liga, a record he’ll be expected to break within the next match or two.
UEFAESPN

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema: France call up after exile a 'shock'

Karim Benzema has said that his France recall was a "shock" despite face-to-face talks with coach Didier Deschamps aimed at resolving their differences after a six-year exile from the national team. The forward was named in the France squad last week for this summer's European Championship, after a stellar campaign...
UEFAmelodyinter.com

Benzema makes surprise return to French squad

Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema, has been included in France’s squad for the European Championship in a surprise move by coach Didier Deschamps. Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 after a blackmailing scandal over which he faces a trial in October.
Soccerbesoccer.com

VIDEO: Benzema's best goals v Villarreal

A short look at some of Karim Benzema's best goals against Villarreal. Real Madrid faced Villarreal in a La Liga match last Saturday. Villarreal took the lead through Yeremie Pino in the first half, but late goals by Karim Benzema and Luka Modric saw Real Madrid win 2-1. It was not enough to win the La Liga title as Atletico beat Valladolid 1-2.
SoccerFOX Sports

EURO 2020: Benzema and Mbappe could light up France's attack

PARIS (AP) — The benefit of ending a long feud with Karim Benzema is that France coach Didier Deschamps will start the European Championship with arguably the tournament’s strongest attack. Even the generally pragmatic Deschamps struggled to contain his enthusiasm when asked recently about a forward line featuring Benzema alongside...