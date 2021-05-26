WEATHER ALERT:

AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN SENECA... YATES AND NORTH CENTRAL STEUBEN COUNTIES... At 11:58 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Naples, or 14 miles east of Dansville, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Penn Yan, Starkey, Benton, Potter, Dundee, Middlesex, Pulteney, Italy, Cohocton and Rushville. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton.