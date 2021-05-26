Cancel
Stampede for digital currency poses a threat to our banking system

By Jeremy Warner
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are only four things to know about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: first, they are not currencies in the accepted meaning of the word; second, they are a bubble; third, they are a Ponzi scheme based on the greater fool theory of investment (that however much you pay, there is always some sucker prepared to pay even more); and fourth they have a committed and growing following, bordering on religious fanaticism, which ensures that they will be around for a long time to come – or at least for as long as Elon Musk holds with the faith; as a general rule of thumb, it doesn’t pay to bet against Musk.

