Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By TOM KRISHER
bcdemocrat.com
 8 days ago

DETROIT — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it’s spending to develop them. The automaker says in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.

Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

GM To Increase Vehicle Deliveries In U.S., Canada; Sees H1 Results Better Than Prior Outlook

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) said Thursday that it will increase vehicle deliveries to customers in the United States and Canada. GM is optimistic about the full year. GM now expects its first-half financial results to be significantly better than the prior guidance, citing ongoing efforts to prioritize semiconductor usage, its success engineering solutions that maximize the utilization of chips as well as the pull-ahead of some projected semiconductor deliveries into the second quarter.
BusinessKilleen Daily Herald

GM to increase vehicle deliveries to dealers: 'Help is on the way'

General Motors said Thursday it is now able to increase vehicle deliveries to its dealers and customers in the United States and Canada despite a massive shortage of semiconductor chips, and that means most of its U.S. assembly plants will not take traditional summer shutdown. Shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and...
CarsWNCY

Behold the new entry-level Ford vehicle – it’s a truck

DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co on Thursday confirmed it will introduce a compact pickup truck called Maverick next week, augmenting its entry-level vehicle offerings more than three years after it said it would largely abandon the U.S. sedan market. While Ford said it will provide more details about the...
Carsalvareviewcourier.com

Newest car models

America is entering a new wave of vehicle manufacturing. While we are familiar with the “Big Three” – General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (Dodge, Ram, Jeep) – a whole slew of newcomers are preparing to enter the market. How about the Bolinger B2, Lordstown Endurance, Nikola Badger, Rivian, Tesla Cyber Truck, Lucid, and more. While these brands are electric in architecture, just like the early 20th century, many of them will share components.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla to use LG Chem 90% Nickel NCMA Cathode for Shanghai-built Model Y

Tesla is reportedly planning to utilize LG Chem’s 90% Nickel NCMA (Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese-Aluminum) Cathode for Model Y vehicles built at the company’s Shanghai production plant in China. The cathode is expected to begin installation in the all-electric crossover in July. In Shanghai, Tesla has utilized several different batteries from various suppliers,...
Economybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Autonomo Car Market : Gain CAGR Momentum 2021 Top Most – Apple, Google, Nissan Motor

Latest research on Global Autonomo Car Market provided forecast report 2021–2031 presents an in-depth analysis of the Autonomo Car which is been researching industry situations, market size, growth and demands, Autonomo Car market share, business strategies, competitive analysis by Autonomo Car market vendors, development models, opportunities, future development, value chain, major manufacturers profiles. The report also presents multiple forecasts for Autonomo Car investments from 2021 till 2031.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Tesla Faces Pressure as EV Competition Heats Up, Ex-Ford CEO Says

Ex-Ford CEO Mark Fields credited Elon Musk for pushing traditional automakers to transition to electrified products but said the shift has created a business challenge for Tesla. Tesla's market share in the global electric vehicle market declined to 11% in April, down from 29% in March, according to Credit Suisse...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GM raises profit outlook as it shifts chips to trucks

General Motors Co(GM.N) said Wednesday it expects first half profits will be "significantly better" than previously forecast, in part because of success shifting scarce semiconductors to boost production of highly profitable trucks in North America. The Detroit automaker told investors in early May it expected first half earnings before interest...
CarsWFMJ.com

Survey: Ford, Tesla, Chevy impresses more than Endurance, other electric pickups

If a new online survey is any indication, the Lordstown Motors Endurance faces some stiff competition from more well-known automakers that plan to manufacture electric pickup trucks. Analysis of 27,870 responses from a nationwide poll conducted by Piplsay.com from June 1-2, 2021, found that the vast majority of those answering...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why General Motors Stock Is Higher Today

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) were moving higher on Thursday after the company said that it will boost production of pickup trucks and now expects to beat its prior guidance for first-half earnings. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, GM's shares were up about 5.6% from Wednesday's closing price. So what.
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors To Increase Vehicle Deliveries In The U.S. And Canada

General Motors has announced it will be ramping up vehicle deliveries in the United States and Canada in the coming months as the impact of the global semiconductor shortage starts to wane. In a statement released Thursday, GM said production of its Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD full-size...
Retailthedetroitbureau.com

Ford May Sales Rise Due to SUVs

Most automakers posting May sales results enjoyed massive upticks compared to their year-ago results — except Ford Motor Co. Ford saw sales rise just 4.1% as inventories on its highly profitable trucks were very low, while Hyundai, Honda and others revealed triple-digit jumps for some vehicles and double-digit overall increases. No automaker has seemingly been hurt by the ongoing semiconductor shortage like Ford.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Entry into Medium-Duty Electric Truck Market

Company Introduces New Line of Electric Vehicles to Address Significant Urban Delivery Market. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ('Vicinity Motor,' 'VMC' or the 'Company') (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced its entrance into the Medium Duty Truck Market with the development of a fully electric Class 3 vehicle with 12,000 lb GVWR rating.
Retailconceptcarz.com

Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Setting May 2021 Sales

• May Total Sales Increased 56%; May Retail Sales Grew 54%. • All-Time Monthly Records for Venue and Kona EV; May Records for Tucson, Palisade, Kona, Ioniq EV, Ioniq PHEV and Veloster N. FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2021 – Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 90,017 units,...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Small Electric Vehicle Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Nissan, Tesla, BMW, Toyota

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Small Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Small Electric Vehicle market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Small Electric Vehicle Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Economyproviders-administrators.com

Light Vehicle Sales Continue to Rebound as Microchip Shortage Squeezes Supply

Light vehicle sales came raging back in May fueling signs of a rebound. But will the rebound run out of gas as inventory issues plague the industry?. Automakers reported impressive monthly results, showing increases that ranged from 40% to 70% compared to unit sales during the pandemic. Subaru was the only automaker posting weaker results in May.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

General Motors (GM) Expects H1 Results to Come 'Significantly Better' Than Guidance, Notes Strong Demand for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac to Send Shares Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced today it expects its first-half results to come in "significantly better than prior guidance." As expected, shares of the company shoot over 3% higher in pre-open as the company also said it is "optimistic about the full year" prospects.