Unknown Gunmen Abduct Two Men From Their Houses In Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a professor with the Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Jos, Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband. It was gathered that the lecturer and her husband were kidnapped by the gunmen who stormed their residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Monday, May 17. A resident of the community, Philip Dachung, who confirmed the incident to Punch in Jos, said the whereabout of the couple is unknown. "The kidnappers came to their house around 2 am. They broke into their apartment and shot into the air. Neighbors who were terrified by sounds of gunshots could not come out for the fear of being hit by stray bullets. So, this morning, we discovered that the gunmen had taken the professor and her husband away. We don't where they are right now." he said. A staff of the University of Jos, who also confirmed the incident, said, "This morning, we got information that Prof Grace Ayanbimpe of Department of Medical Microbiology was abducted from their residence along with her husband. Please, pray for their safe and quick release from their abductors. May we also see the end of insecurity in our country."