Unknown Gunmen Abduct Two Men From Their Houses In Abuja

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that travelers were attacked by bandits on Abuja-Kaduna highway on Friday May 28. It however said the number of people abducted in the attack after bandits blocked the highway at about 3:30 p.m, is yet to be confirmed. Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who revealed that “security agents responded swiftly to distress calls and checked their operation”, added that they will publicly disclose the number of people abducted as soon as security agencies revert. The statement read; “At around 3:30 p.m., the Security Operations Room, a 24-hour hub, started receiving distress calls of a blockage around Kurmin Kare area of Kaduna-Abuja Road and immediately, contact was established with the Commanding Officer of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS), a Defence Headquarters outfit, and Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police for immediate counter action.“The troops and the police operatives swiftly moved to the general area, saw motorists stranded on both lanes, and subsequently cleared the road.‘”The personnel after clearing the accumulated traffic saw one Honda car with Reg. No. RBC 864BL recovered with broken rear windscreen and another vehicle found empty with some luggage. From preliminary findings, the occupant or occupants may have been unaccounted for.“Furthermore, beside the Honda vehicle, the following five citizens hidden in the forest appeared with their driver who confirmed they were complete having escaped in the commotion:RIFKATU YOHANNARUKAYYA UMARHAUWA JIBRINJULIANA JOHNYAHAYA ALIYUBABANGIDA LAWAN ‘M’ (DRIVER)“As of this moment (9:40pm), the status of the occupant(s) of the Honda cannot be substantiated, and the veracity of the report that scores were kidnapped cannot be confirmed. The public will be briefed as soon as Government of Kaduna State receives operational feedback.” The post Kaduna government confirms attack on travelers on Abuja-Kaduna highway appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.