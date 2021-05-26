Where Are The Recovered Loots – Sultan of Sokoto Asks FG
The Sultan of Sokoto has demanded that the federal government show how much loots it has recovered and what it is doing with it. The request comes after the northwest zone’s zonal dialogue with stakeholders on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, which was organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission was held.naijaonpoint.com