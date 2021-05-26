Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Where Are The Recovered Loots – Sultan of Sokoto Asks FG

By foreignmusic
naijaonpoint.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sultan of Sokoto has demanded that the federal government show how much loots it has recovered and what it is doing with it. The request comes after the northwest zone’s zonal dialogue with stakeholders on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, which was organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission was held.

naijaonpoint.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sokoto#State Secretary#Corrupt Practices#Sokota#Wazirin Sokoto Prof#Nigerians#Muslims#Naira#Muslim Leaders#Stakeholders#Ramadan#Country#Organisations#Source#Strict Adherence#Reliable Reports#Moon Sighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
Ethics
Related
Politicskaftanpost.com

Explain how recovered loot was spent, Sultan tells Buhari

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to explain to Nigerians how recovered loot was spent. He said this while urging anti-corruption agencies to be transparent in their dealings with public assets. Abubakar made the appeal at the North-West zonal dialogue with stakeholders on...
Africakaftanpost.com

Malami denies receiving N2bn from recovered loots

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has dismissed reports suggesting that N2 billion was paid to his office from recovered funds. Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,...
Agriculturekaftanpost.com

Grazing Reserves: Count us out, Benue tells FG

The Benue State government on Tuesday said the Federal Government should count them out of the plans for grazing reserves. This is a reaction to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on the plan of the federal government to commence rehabilitation of grazing reserves in the country.
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Group urge FG to consider oral interview in selecting Permanent Secretaries

Civil Society Organization under the aegis of New Era for Sustainable Leadership and Accountability Initiative, NESLAI, has called on the Federal Government to consider conducting oral interviews/interactive sessions for the selection and appointment of Permanent Secretaries across Nigeria’s Civil Service. Speaking on Wednesday to newsmen in Abuja, Executive Director of...
Africakaftanpost.com

I have no information on recovered Ibori loot — Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says she is yet to receive formal communication regarding the £4.2 million recovered from a former Delta State Governor, James Ibori. She disclosed this while speaking before the joint committee of the House of Representatives investigating the status of recovered looted...
Africanewspotng.com

Sultan Of Sokoto Speaks On Scrapping NYSC

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on Monday, noted that people calling for the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps scheme does not mean well for Nigeria. The monarch stated this in his palace, when the Batch A, Stream 2 corps members currently undergoing orientation exercise paid him...
Food & Drinkskaftanpost.com

Insecurity: Engage separatists, Falana tells FG

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has urged the Federal Government to engage various separatists groups in the country to douse tensions and agitations. Falana made the appeal while speaking at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos on Wednesday.
Public Healthkaftanpost.com

‘No victory over Covid-19 yet,’ FG tells Nigerians

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday urged Nigerians to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols, saying there is no declaration of victory over the pandemic yet. Ehanire made the call at the weekly press briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team in Abuja. He said: “We are not yet...
Militarykaftanpost.com

FG declares ‘work-free’ day for military

In a bizarre move, the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday, May 24, 2021 as a work-free day for military personnel in the wake and in honour of the fallen Chief of Army and other victims of the recent air crash in Kaduna. This unprecedented decision was conveyed in...
Africakaftanpost.com

Scrapping NYSC not in interest of Nigeria’s unity – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, has spoken against the idea of scraping the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, saying it is not in the best interest of Nigeria’s unity. He said this on Monday when he hosted some selected members of NYSC Batch A stream...
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

COVID-19: Again, FG declares 132 Nigerians risky to general populace

The federal government has again declared 132 Nigerians as “persons of interest” for violating the COVID-19 travel protocol by evading the mandatory 7-day quarantine for persons arriving from restricted countries. The Presidential Steering Committee, PSC, on COVID-19 had on 1st May, 2021 issued a Travel Advisory for Passengers arriving Nigeria...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Paris agreement: FG submits compliance interim report to UNFCCC –Environment ministry

The Federal Government says it has submitted its National Determined Contribution (NDC) Interim Report to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In a statement by Mr Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press, Ministry of Environment, on Saturday, in Abuja said the submission was part of government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Societyfides.org

AFRICA/NIGERIA - Bishop Sokoto: "The State does nothing to protect citizens"

2021-06-01 Bishop Sokoto: "The State does nothing to protect citizens" 2021-05-25 Protests in Abuja against kidnappings; the Bishops: "Citizens are losing faith in the State" 2021-05-24 Catholic lawyers call for "a summit to address insecurity in the country"; no news of the kidnapped priest" 2021-05-21 2021-05-17 2021-05-08 The Bishops: "A...
Advocacykaftanpost.com

Sowore: Protesters deserve to be heard, not shot, Amnesty tells FG

A global rights group, Amnesty International, has faulted the Police for firing a teargas canister at RevolutionNow converner, Omoyele Sowore, during a protest in Abuja. Recall that the former presidential candidate was injured by the canister fired by a police operative in Abuja and rushed to the hospital. In reaction,...
Africamelodyinter.com

Insecurity: Are we at war? ― Okei-Odumakin queries FG

Widow of late Afenifere leader, Yinka Odumakin, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, yesterday took a moment off her self-imposed three-month mourning period to react to the worsening insecurity situation in the country, particularly in the wake of the reported attack on Omoyele Sowore by operatives of the Nigerian Police. Vanguard reports that...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

We unveiled video documentary to showcase Buhari’s achievements – FG

The Federal Government says it has unveiled “an all-encompassing and unprecedented documentary’’ showcasing achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in order to prove naysayers wrong. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a media briefing to present the mid-term report of...
Politicskaftanpost.com

FG to prosecute 5,800 Boko Haram suspects

The Federal Government has disclosed that plans have been concluded to prosecute 5,800 suspected members of the Boko Haram sect. This was disclosed by the Head, Complex Casework Group and Deputy Director of Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice, Chioma Onuegbu, in Abuja at the weekend during a media engagement by the Wayamo Foundation.