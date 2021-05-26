“Nigerian Politicians Are The Ones Giving Guns To Bandits” – Seun Kuti

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSeun Kuti, musician and youngest son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has accused Nigerian politicians of arming bandits with guns. In a trending video posted on social media, Seun stated that if Nigerians want banditry to end, all politicians in the country should write down a’ list of people they have given guns to’ so that the weapons can be retrieved.

