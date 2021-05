The former Big Cass, now known as W. Morrissey, debuted on IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion PPV and was quickly advertised for the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS. Fightful inquired within IMPACT Wrestling about his agreement with the company and were told by company officials that "he signed and will be around for the foreseeable future." This is Morrissey's first wrestling contract since being released by WWE way back in June 2018. Those we've spoke to say he's been motivated, and easy to work with behind the scenes at appearances after his return.