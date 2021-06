What is middle class? How much money do you have to make to be middle class?. “Class” may sound like a subjective term, but the Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households as those with incomes that are between two-thirds and double the median household income. About half of U.S. adults (52%) lived in middle-income households in 2018, according to the most recent available government data; 29% were lower-income and 19% were upper-income households.