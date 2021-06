For more information about this week’s Project: https://www.watervillecreates.org/shows/art-in-the-park-sunflower-houses-and-summer-art-journals/. Waterville Public Library and Common Street Arts are partnering this summer with Art in the Park – Thursdays, June 17th – August 19th from 3:30-5 pm, located at the Waterville Farmer’s Market at Head of Falls. Each week, Serena Sandborn and guest artists will instruct the audience in different art techniques. There will also be a fun story from our children’s librarian and one lucky listener will win a copy of the book! All programs will be held with social distancing and health protocols in place.