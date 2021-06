When it comes to the file size of games, it is one of the most important metrics due to the restricted SSD spaces and in this category, PS5 is the clear winner over PS4. We have often heard about how the file size of games is optimized on the PS5 so they are smaller than the PS4. This was the case recently with Terminator Resistance Enhanced and Subnautica. It also applies to the Xbox Series X, which has generally a higher file size on PS5 aside from in rare cases.