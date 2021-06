Sustainable cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more sought after by investors today who are seeking to lessen the environmental damage caused by traditional crypto technologies. As a solution to the long-term issues faced by established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, Fantom has focused their efforts since their founding towards ensuring user and developer satisfaction with fast speeds, low transaction fees and EVM-compatibility so no work is lost if developers transport their decentralized applications from Ethereum onto Fantom. Another focal point for Fantom has been improving the environmental consciousness that companies like Bitcoin and Ethereum did not originally consider.