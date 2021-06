CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Having spawned eight seasons, a devoted cult following, and two — soon to be three — feature film continuations, it makes sense why Psych has won over so many audiences over the years. Through its sharp writing and winsome characters, notably with James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill as our lead crime-solving buddies, Psych balances wacky comedy and procedural drama to likable success, which will continue (one would hope) with 2021's Peacock sequel. But what is the television ensemble doing in the interim? Let's take a look at what the Psych cast is doing now!