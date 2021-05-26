Cancel
Royal Caribbean Approved for First Test Cruise on Freedom of the Seas

By Tanner Callais
cruzely.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another sign that a restart in cruising is coming soon. Last night Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley shared on Facebook a document showing that his cruise line received approval for its first simulated voyages. Simulated voyages provide the cruise lines and CDC with a chance to implement and practice...

Broward County, FLMiami Herald

Royal Caribbean reverses, won’t require passengers on U.S. cruises to be vaccinated

Royal Caribbean International will no longer require any of its cruise passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as it had previously planned to. In a press release Friday announcing cruises for sale on eight of its ships from U.S. ports this summer, starting with Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami on July 2, the company said it will recommend passengers get the COVID-19 vaccine, but not require it. The announcement is a reversal from vaccine protocols the company submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month that said it would require all passengers 18 years old and older to be vaccinated.
castleinsider.com

NEWS: Royal Caribbean Cruises Will Return to Florida This Summer

The global health crisis put a lot of industries on hold. Perhaps one of the hardest hit sectors was the travel industry — especially cruising. Cruises have been on hold for over a year now with little news of a definite return. Wed heard about Disney Cruise Lines test cruise that will sail later this month , but now one cruise line has announced the first returned passenger cruises to sail out...
Travelenchantedmem.com

ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES U.S. COMEBACK FOR SUMMER

We have many clients who have been anxiously awaiting information regarding the cruise lines resuming sailing. We were thrilled to hear that Royal Caribbean announced their plans to resume service from US ports. We would love to help you plan your next cruise vacation, contact us to request a quote.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Carnival Extends Cruise Cancellations

Ocean cruise fans eager to get out of their homes and onto the sea will have to wait a bit longer if they're planning to do so with Carnival (NYSE:CCL)(NYSE:CUK). In an operational update published Tuesday, the company said that it is canceling nearly all of its Carnival Cruise Line voyages through July 30.
Travelnewsinamerica.com

Cruise Ships Planning Summer 2021 Voyages in the Caribbean

It’s summertime, and cruises are returning in the Caribbean! Here’s a selection of cruise ships that will operate, starting in June, from islands in the Caribbean and the Bahamas. And know that there likely will be more options this summer if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) gives the greenlight. For example, Carnival Cruise Line has revealed plans to start up with three ships from Galveston and Miami as soon as it’s allowed by the CDC. Keep in mind that the pandemic regulations and health protocols can still change, but here are numerous cruise programs currently on the schedule operating from overseas homeports.
Industrypennsylvanianewstoday.com

The first large cruise ship that U.S. passengers can board a year after the pandemic shuts down the industry

Related video above: The first cruise ship since the pandemic was scheduled to leave Venice The first major cruise ship for North Americans since the industry was suspended more than a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Departed on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean Group departed from Phillipsberg in St. Martin on Saturday at 10:30 pm with paid passengers. Royal Caribbean has been cruising since March 2020. Is not … Our industry and Caribbean. Our industry and Caribbean. This day has finally arrived for our guests and our crew is really special. I can’t put it into words. “Celebrity Cruises President and CEO One Lisa Lutov Perlo said in a statement: “I’m proud to say it again with enthusiasm first —” Welcome! “For a seven-day cruise from Sint Maarten, Barbados, Alba, Includes Curacao ports of call. It has about 500 passengers. 95% are fully vaccinated. Children who had not yet been vaccinated had to show a negative COVID-19 test. All sailors were fully vaccinated. “More than 80% of passengers are fully vaccinated. He said he prefers to sail by boat with vaccinated people, “McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic on board Colleen Celebrity Millennium, told CNN. “It’s like traveling through a bubble.” “This is the first large ship to sail in the Caribbean, so it feels pretty special.” “The energy and excitement here is very powerful. The crew is I am very enthusiastic about the participation of people in the end. So many people were applauding, but it finally feels like it’s back to normal and makes everyone very happy. ” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: Control and Prevention (CDC) completes “test” cruises to recreate actual cruise conditions in order for cruise companies to resume voyages in the US waters. Or they state that they need to comply with CDC vaccination requirements.Celebrity Cruises chose the latter. It states that “95% of the crew (excluding new crew members under quarantine) are fully vaccinated and clear and specific to limit cruise ship navigation to 95% of passengers. Submit a vaccination plan and schedule to the CDC. ”Cruise ship operators have confirmed that they are fully vaccinated prior to departure.” Although ships typically depart from US ports. However, Celebrity Edge is expected to be the first major cruise ship to depart from the United States in June 2021, as it departs from St. Martin because there are still many hoops. On June 26, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, all crew members and all passengers over the age of 16 had to prove that they were fully vaccinated before boarding. Expand to include travelers over 12 years old.
Industrytravelweekly.com

Confused on cruise? Vax rules change up as restart nears

For anyone keeping track of the cruise industry's restart, last week's whirlwind of policy changes was enough to give anyone whiplash. Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain, in a video posted for travel advisors yesterday, expressed what we're all feeling. "If you're not confused, you're not paying attention," he said, quoting management guru Tom Peters. "I'm paying attention, and I'm confused as hell."
Economymaritime-executive.com

North America Cruise Restart Programs Proceeding

Efforts to restart the North American cruise industry are continuing to accelerate as the first large cruise ship set sail in the Caribbean this week. At the same time, the major cruise lines are also announcing additional plans for their cruises sailing from U.S. ports while they continue to wait for a resolution of the dispute between Florida and the US Centers for Disease Control over asking passengers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Industrynewsverses.com

Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Addresses Vaccine Confusion

Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain posted one other video on June 5, providing his views on complicated cruise ship vaccine necessities and the restart of crusing from U.S. homeports. “Administration guru Tom Peters as soon as stated, ‘If you happen to’re not confused, you’re not paying consideration,’”...
Public HealthLucianne.com

DeSantis Wins – Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Drops COVID Vaccination Requirement

The battle over COVID vaccination passports in Florida came down to a reversal by Caribbean Cruise Lines yesterday. After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that fined companies $5,000 per incident for requiring COVID vaccination identification Royal Caribbean backed down from the fight.MIAMI – Royal Caribbean International will no longer require any of its cruise passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as it had previously planned to. (Snip) […] The about-face is an apparent submission to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has insisted that there will be no exception made for cruise companies to a newly passed Florida law that fines companies $5,000 each time they ask a patron.
TravelTravel Weekly

MSC Cruises to resume US operations in August

MSC Meraviglia (pictured) will start sailing on August 2, 2021, with three- and four-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas. The itineraries will feature MSC Cruises’ exclusive new private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. From September 18, MSC Meraviglia will add seven-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas...
Economynewsverses.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Pronounces Extra US Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. introduced extra voyages as a part of its voyage resumption plan in america. The cruise line revealed plans to set sail starting in summer time 2021 from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral and Miami. Norwegian additionally introduced its latest ship, Norwegian Encore, would debut in Alaska this summer time rather than Norwegian Bliss.
Galveston, TXThrillist

Carnival and MSC Just Dropped Their Summer Cruise Lineup

Most cruise lines have had their fleets stay put since March 2020, but now they're slowly making a comeback. Royal Caribbean announced its summer lineup of cruises earlier this week, and now Carnival Cruise Line and MSC Cruises are following suit, with cruises resuming as early as July 3. Carnival...
IndustryWashington Post

What to know about summer cruises and the industry’s comeback

In North America, the cruise industry has been treading water since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a No Sail Order last March. Though ships have already started sailing in Europe and Asia, the ocean-faring vessels on this side of the Atlantic and Pacific are still waiting to cast off their lines. Until recently, only ships with fewer than 200 passengers and crew members were allowed to sail, which limited the seafaring options to river and coastal voyages. However, a spate of new developments could help launch if not a thousand ships then at least a few dozen this summer.
Port Canaveral, FLcruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean’s New Odyssey of the Seas Arrives in Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas, the newest ship in the fleet, has arrived in Port Canaveral for the first time and marks a major milestone for the cruise line. She’s the second new vessel to arrive on Friday following Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, which was welcomed by hundreds of people at the port in the morning.
Florida StateBay News 9

Norwegian Cruise Line planning to sail from Florida in August

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The cruise industry is slowly making its way back to Florida. With updated CDC guidance, cruise companies are figuring out how to get their crews safely back on the water as more vaccines go into arms across the country. What You Need To Know. Norwegian Cruise...