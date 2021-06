Tune into the Far Cry 6 live stream! Ubisoft will drop the first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay! The stream starts at 9:30AM PT/6:30PM CEST on 5/28. In Far Cry® 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground.