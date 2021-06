Intensity is certainly not something the Buffalo Bills lack. That’s a key attribute that drove them to falling just one game shy of appearing Super Bowl LV last season, and it has not waned whatsoever in the last few months off. With OTAs now well underway in Buffalo and mandatory minicamp approaching, practices are ramping up a bit, and so are tempers. Examples of both arrived on Tuesday, when defensive end A.J. Epenesa intercepted Josh Allen and ran it back into the end zone. An impressive play by a pass rusher at the line of scrimmage, but that’s not where things ended.