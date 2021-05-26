GoTriangle flips the script, now focused on commuter rail line
The Triangle is still in need of a line. Two years after the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project was killed, GoTriangle, which provides regional transportation to the Research Triangle region of North Carolina in Wake, Durham, and Orange counties, still wants a rail line serving commuters. Officials are now talking about a commuter line that would span 37 miles and include stations at North Carolina State University and the airport.www.rtands.com